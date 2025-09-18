'Surviving South Africa': A guide to staying alive in a violent country

South Africa is a land of unmatched beauty and deep resilience, but beneath the sunsets and city skylines a war is being waged — one claiming innocent lives every day.
House robberies gone wrong, car hijackings turned fatal, street snatches that end in stabbings, rape, kidnapping and revenge killings over infidelity.
Surviving South Africa was written by entrepreneur Nyiko Bilankulu and his team, including Black Mamba and Vuka Manje, who share their personal experiences in the justice system. The book is a guide based on real-life stories from inmates and victims, offering valuable insights and practical tips on how to stay safe in South Africa.
“The book is inspired by continuous crime in South Africa. My team and I saw the need to address this pandemic through storytelling because nothing is done about [it],” Bilankulu said.
Surviving South Africa includes stories of victims of rape, car hijacking, house break-ins and street theft, and some of the criminals involved in crime.
“In creating this guide we spoke to real offenders, inmates and survivors, including men and women who shared their experiences. Killers, first time offenders and criminals who robbed, raped and murdered shared their darkest truths.”
The guide is intended to create awareness, not promote statistics or glamorise violence, but rather act as a guide that exposes it so you and your loved ones can stay one step ahead.
“We wanted to find a way to communicate with people, and though the book is not the quickest way to do that, we needed to give them a tool on how to defend themselves.
“South Africans need to understand everyone is on their own and being on your own is making sure your life is in order. Once you start understanding that no-one is going to save you, you will tread carefully.”
While the target market is South African citizens, Bilankulu has not forgotten tourists.
“The book also caters to people around the world who visit our country. They need to be safe and understand the dynamics the minute they touch down. It is, however, unfortunate that to enjoy themselves they need to have a guide. After all, it's better safe than sorry.”
Bilankulu said the goal of the guide is simple: to have a better chance of staying alive, to show you how criminals think and how to stay ahead, to arm you with the truth, instil in you a stronger instinct and to calm your strategy in situations where survival is a skill to master.
“Every page is designed to fit into your pocket and, more importantly, into your subconscious, so that if the worst day of your life ever arrives you will be ready. It will not make you bulletproof, but it could make you invisible when needed, wise when cornered and alive when it counts most.”
Image: Vuka Manje and Black Mamba
