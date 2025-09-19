South Africa's diverse culture and tradition bring people of all walks of life together.
This is the case at Umkhosi Womhlanga, known as the Reed Dance, where thousands of young girls come bare-breasted, wearing traditional beadwork to showcase their culture and virginity through dance, music, art and craft at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking to 74-year-old virgin Ngipheni Ngcobo from Kamafuze, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal, she said growing up in a royal family purity "was what my siblings and I knew."
“I was introduced to virginity testing at the age of 15, when my siblings and I would test at least once a month to make sure we were still intact,” she said
Growing up living in a family deeply rooted in culture and church, Ngcobo was married at the age of 23 to her then-husband for 20 years. Fortunately, for her, the marriage ended, which allowed her to continue to focus on her journey of purity.
While people wondered how she was able to be married for 20 years yet still be a virgin, Ngcobo said the Zulu culture permits ukusoma (a traditional practice that involves young people learning about their changing bodies and safely satisfying their sexual needs, often without engaging in full sexual intercourse, to avoid sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies) for virgins, as the aim is to remain pure until you are satisfied with the person you are in a relationship with.
“I was never tempted to engage in sexual intercourse because ukusoma is what I was taught, and besides, I was still under my family's guidance to perform other things.”
74-year-old virgin bares all at reed dance
Ngipheni Ngcobo says there is beauty in preserving yourself as a woman
Image: supplied
South Africa's diverse culture and tradition bring people of all walks of life together.
This is the case at Umkhosi Womhlanga, known as the Reed Dance, where thousands of young girls come bare-breasted, wearing traditional beadwork to showcase their culture and virginity through dance, music, art and craft at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking to 74-year-old virgin Ngipheni Ngcobo from Kamafuze, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal, she said growing up in a royal family purity "was what my siblings and I knew."
“I was introduced to virginity testing at the age of 15, when my siblings and I would test at least once a month to make sure we were still intact,” she said
Growing up living in a family deeply rooted in culture and church, Ngcobo was married at the age of 23 to her then-husband for 20 years. Fortunately, for her, the marriage ended, which allowed her to continue to focus on her journey of purity.
While people wondered how she was able to be married for 20 years yet still be a virgin, Ngcobo said the Zulu culture permits ukusoma (a traditional practice that involves young people learning about their changing bodies and safely satisfying their sexual needs, often without engaging in full sexual intercourse, to avoid sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies) for virgins, as the aim is to remain pure until you are satisfied with the person you are in a relationship with.
“I was never tempted to engage in sexual intercourse because ukusoma is what I was taught, and besides, I was still under my family's guidance to perform other things.”
Image: supplied
Ngcobo had dreams of having a family of her own and a loving husband. However, she related how her experience with men made her lose interest in her fairy tale dream.
“When I separated from my husband, I had no love to give. Men would and still approach me for a hand in marriage, but I would simply say, 'I have no love to give and you will be wasting your time with me'. I enjoy my single life, not having to stress over a man in hopes that they treat me well.”
She still participates in the Reed Dance ceremony with other maidens, but raised concern about young women who get tricked by high school boys who promise them a token of as little as R5, leading to unplanned pregnancies and unstable homes for children.
“I work with young women a lot and it's an everyday battle I am trying to conquer. Women have become easy, assuming a young boy will give them the world. Women need to abstain from societal norms such as cohabitation, drugs and alcohol — and focus on what will better their future: keeping themselves for the right one.
Image: supplied
Ngcobo emphasised that women should keep their purity but not deny themselves marriage, as it is “a beautiful thing God blessed us with”.
While being a maiden is a family tradition for 25-year-old Kwanele Mdluli, she's glad she followed her siblings' path, which led her to the right man.
“I knew my siblings were heading on the right path; they represented the journey of purity well, which made me want to live my life through a cultural phenomenon like the Reed Dance,” she said.
After having only one significant relationship, she's grateful it didn't work out as it made way for a better match to come into her life.
“I only dated one man, but that didn't work out. I realised men tend to struggle to come to terms with a woman's upbringing and their values, but I am glad I waited for the right man who made me his fiancée.”
Mdluli said though being a maiden is common in the Zulu culture, society still finds it hard to understand her lifestyle.
“During my second year of university I had roommates who would have casual conversations about sexual intercourse and I would not engage in those conversations with them. At first they didn't understand me, which is where I felt isolated and excluded from the group, but with time I understood our journeys are not the same.”
She hopes young girls can look at this celebration as an opportunity to learn about their roots and beliefs and understand it's preserving them from getting themselves into things that will derail them.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Fresh investment for Zulu king’s homestead, back to drawing board for costly eNyokeni palace
Furious Zulu king lambasts royal critic, challenges him to stick-fighting match
eNyokeni amphitheatre’s fate hangs in balance as reed dance won’t be held there
Late king’s cultural vision set to be realised — millions of rand later
‘It’s crucial in our culture’: The reeds that refuse to bend to criticism
IN PICS | King Misuzulu decries gun violence, GBV as reed dance kicks off
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos