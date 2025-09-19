American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has revealed she is pregnant with baby number four, her first child with footballer boyfriend Stefon Diggs.
The 32-year-old I Like It hit maker shared the news in an interview with BCS Mornings after months of speculation about her pregnancy on social media.
“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” she said.
“I’m excited. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong and powerful that I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”
She said the baby is due before her tour in February.
“As soon as I give birth, the tour rehearsals start.”
Cardi B has three children she shares with estranged husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also known as “Offset”: Kulture, who is seven years old; Wave, who is four years old; and Blossom, who is one. Last year, Cardi B announced she filed for divorce from Offset.
She said Diggs has been supporting her through the ordeal.
“He makes me feel very safe, confident and strong. My man and I are very supportive of each other. We are in the same space in our careers. We are one of the best at what we do. He and I think the same, always thinking 'what’s next, what are we doing again?' We are never comfortable, we just want to keep doing it.”
The couple has been together for months and made their relationship public recently.
While there were rumours about her pregnancy before she announced it, she said she wanted to break the news in her own time.
“I’m not hiding. Let me say it on my own terms, let me close some deals first. You don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant. Let me see a few more sonograms; let me see my baby grow healthy.”
Cardi B pregnant with baby No 4
Her first child with footballer boyfriend Stefon Diggs.
Image: Cardi B/ Instagram
