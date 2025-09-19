Lifestyle

Crisp Corona cocktail to enjoy in sunny weather

19 September 2025 - 11:40 By Staff Writer
Must-try cocktails for the summer season.
Image: Supplied

Spring and summer are perfect seasons to enjoy sundowners, and whether you like it with a kick or with no alcohol at all, we've got you covered.

Corona Sunsets Festival has become known for celebrations with a focus on taking a step back and reconnecting with what's around you. They have continued to innovate their offerings, with cocktails at their most recent event. 

If you happened to miss the celebrations, here is a recipe to try when taking a break from your daily humdrum.

CORONA SUNRISE

Bright, crisp, and delicately floral. It's a refreshing twist with the elegance of elderflower. 

Ingredients: 

  • 50ml vodka 
  • 10ml fresh lime juice 
  • 15ml elderflower syrup 
  • Corona beer (to top) 
  • Lime wedge (garnish) 
  • Ice (optional) 

Method: 

  1. Shake vodka, lime juice and elderflower syrup with ice. 
  2. Strain into a glass or directly into a Corona bottle. 
  3. Top with Corona, garnish with lime and enjoy. 

