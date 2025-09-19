Spring and summer are perfect seasons to enjoy sundowners, and whether you like it with a kick or with no alcohol at all, we've got you covered.
Corona Sunsets Festival has become known for celebrations with a focus on taking a step back and reconnecting with what's around you. They have continued to innovate their offerings, with cocktails at their most recent event.
If you happened to miss the celebrations, here is a recipe to try when taking a break from your daily humdrum.
Crisp Corona cocktail to enjoy in sunny weather
Image: Supplied
CORONA SUNRISE
Bright, crisp, and delicately floral. It's a refreshing twist with the elegance of elderflower.
Ingredients:
Method:
