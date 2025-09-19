Lifestyle

‘I risked everything for Nelisa’ — Themba admits he was married before joining 'Married at First Sight'

19 September 2025 - 13:45
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni on 'Married at First Sight'.
Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni on 'Married at First Sight'.
Image: SUPPLIED

Season 2 of Married at First Sight South Africa has taken a dramatic turn after contestant Themba Khosa revealed he was married before entering the reality show.

“Lobola was paid. Even the damages were paid,” Khosa admitted, confirming speculation about his past relationship in a viral video posted on social media.

The 38-year-old, who was paired with 39-year-old Nelisa Ntabeni on the show, said he knew the truth about his previous marriage would eventually surface.

“I was aware that this day would come. Like [the] second week of me being on the show, I decided to love myself and take a decision, you know. I think it was just after two weeks spending time with the cast [Ntabeni]. You know her, you know her. I won't mention the name right now,” he said.

Despite it introducing a more mature cast in their thirties and a fresh panel of experts, Khosa’s revelations have thrown the show into chaos.

A teaser for the upcoming episode suggests even more drama as Khosa’s alleged wife, known as “Sponono”, is set to appear on the show and tell her side of the story.

POLL | Is Makoto from 'Married at First Sight' misunderstood?

Is Makoto misunderstood?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Khosa explained that while he has a soft spot for the mother of his children he made a conscious decision to set boundaries.

“I realised that I need to make a choice. I need to create boundaries. And I stood up and I went straight and updated the mother of my kids. Create boundaries. Tell her how I feel about Nelisa. And in that way, I was creating boundaries. I was choosing myself,” he said.

Earlier episodes suggested blurred lines, with Sponono still having keys to Khosa’s house and access to his credit cards.

According to Khosa, he was eventually forced to choose between staying on the show or being exposed.

“After telling her whatever I told her, I was given two options. Whether I leave whatever I'm doing on the show or I'll be exposed. I then had to make a choice,” he said.

Khosa insists he has no regrets about risking everything for Ntabeni.

“There’s no way I'll lose this person. I think previously I lost good people. But this one, I don’t know, I’m getting the strength and the courage to say I’m risking everything for her. People can expose me the way they want but if I’m happy, I’m happy with this person,” he said.

'The Country's Husband' Bongani Luvalo launches second book

From TV fame to the written word, Bongani Luvalo, affectionately known as “The Country’s Husband”, is set to turn a new page in his creative journey ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

On social media viewers expressed outrage and disbelief over the revelations.

On Facebook, Keitumetse Ntshole wrote: “He kept his options open to see who he will be matched with hence he kept Sponono around. Then made a decision thereafter. Men do this to us on an everyday [basis]. Most have been rehearsal wives to men without even realising [it], then he meets someone new six months down the line and marries her.”

On X, Lerato Mahlaba criticised the show’s handling of confidentiality, saying: “I need for Showmax to tighten their NDA. If this is being revealed now, what are they going to talk about on the Reunion? The season isn’t even over and they are already addressing issues.”

Another user, Lerato Magadi, questioned the vetting process.

“What is the vetting process for this show? Shouldn’t things like ‘is he married customarily or otherwise’ be fact-checked before a person is even shortlisted? Or we’re just here for vibes and creating content?”

With the season far from over, fans are bracing for explosive confrontations as Khosa’s past collides with his on-screen marriage and Ntabeni is caught in the middle.

MORE:

Nkuleleko Mahlangu on his experience in ‘Married at First Sight’ and being ‘belittled’ by his partner on the show

"I decided to come to the show to find a wife as I wasn’t finding anyone compatible."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Tshepo Miya speaks about being ‘Married at First Sight’

The reality TV star talks keeping it real, therapy and Makoto's disrespect.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

POLL | Are unconventional ways of finding love a smart adaptation or just desperation?

With swiping apps, online dating and now televised matchmaking, the way people meet and connect has shifted.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Bombshells and husband drama with Makoto Phumodi of ‘Married At First Sight SA’

Reality show star comes clean on recent drama in this season
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 74-year-old virgin bares all at reed dance Lifestyle
  2. Miss SA top 10 finalist Bridgette Jones responds to bullying allegations Lifestyle
  3. Gauteng dominates Miss SA 2025 top 10 spots Lifestyle
  4. Cardi B pregnant with baby No 4 Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Watch Team Colombia & South Africa Unite To Create Musical Magic | Intervision ...
Congo Ebola deaths top 31 as authorities rush to vaccinate