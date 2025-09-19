Khosa explained that while he has a soft spot for the mother of his children he made a conscious decision to set boundaries.
‘I risked everything for Nelisa’ — Themba admits he was married before joining 'Married at First Sight'
Image: SUPPLIED
Season 2 of Married at First Sight South Africa has taken a dramatic turn after contestant Themba Khosa revealed he was married before entering the reality show.
“Lobola was paid. Even the damages were paid,” Khosa admitted, confirming speculation about his past relationship in a viral video posted on social media.
The 38-year-old, who was paired with 39-year-old Nelisa Ntabeni on the show, said he knew the truth about his previous marriage would eventually surface.
“I was aware that this day would come. Like [the] second week of me being on the show, I decided to love myself and take a decision, you know. I think it was just after two weeks spending time with the cast [Ntabeni]. You know her, you know her. I won't mention the name right now,” he said.
Despite it introducing a more mature cast in their thirties and a fresh panel of experts, Khosa’s revelations have thrown the show into chaos.
A teaser for the upcoming episode suggests even more drama as Khosa’s alleged wife, known as “Sponono”, is set to appear on the show and tell her side of the story.
Khosa explained that while he has a soft spot for the mother of his children he made a conscious decision to set boundaries.
“I realised that I need to make a choice. I need to create boundaries. And I stood up and I went straight and updated the mother of my kids. Create boundaries. Tell her how I feel about Nelisa. And in that way, I was creating boundaries. I was choosing myself,” he said.
Earlier episodes suggested blurred lines, with Sponono still having keys to Khosa’s house and access to his credit cards.
According to Khosa, he was eventually forced to choose between staying on the show or being exposed.
“After telling her whatever I told her, I was given two options. Whether I leave whatever I'm doing on the show or I'll be exposed. I then had to make a choice,” he said.
Khosa insists he has no regrets about risking everything for Ntabeni.
“There’s no way I'll lose this person. I think previously I lost good people. But this one, I don’t know, I’m getting the strength and the courage to say I’m risking everything for her. People can expose me the way they want but if I’m happy, I’m happy with this person,” he said.
On social media viewers expressed outrage and disbelief over the revelations.
On Facebook, Keitumetse Ntshole wrote: “He kept his options open to see who he will be matched with hence he kept Sponono around. Then made a decision thereafter. Men do this to us on an everyday [basis]. Most have been rehearsal wives to men without even realising [it], then he meets someone new six months down the line and marries her.”
On X, Lerato Mahlaba criticised the show’s handling of confidentiality, saying: “I need for Showmax to tighten their NDA. If this is being revealed now, what are they going to talk about on the Reunion? The season isn’t even over and they are already addressing issues.”
Another user, Lerato Magadi, questioned the vetting process.
“What is the vetting process for this show? Shouldn’t things like ‘is he married customarily or otherwise’ be fact-checked before a person is even shortlisted? Or we’re just here for vibes and creating content?”
With the season far from over, fans are bracing for explosive confrontations as Khosa’s past collides with his on-screen marriage and Ntabeni is caught in the middle.
