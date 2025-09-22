Lifestyle

GET THE LOOK | 18 years of 'Gossip Girl' fashion

Less preppy and more practical, here's a look at how you can cop the iconic style of stars of the beloved teen series

22 September 2025 - 07:49
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Actresses Leighton Meester and Blake Lively in their lead roles of Upper East Side royalty in 'Gossip Girl.'
Image: James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images

Since bursting onto the scene in 2007, Gossip Girl has been a favourite for past and present fans who love the series. Following the lives of New York's elite rich kids, the show delivered as much fashion as it did drama. 

Celebrating 18 years since its debut, we take a look back at the style featured by stars of the show and how you can best adapt their signature style in your workwear.

BLAIR WALDORF

1. Sequined floral aliceband, Poetry, R129. 2. Women's Natural Satin Cami, The Fix, R179. 3. Gold Chain & Red Flower Bracelets 3-Pack, Lovisa, R50. 4. Chantelle Belted Wide Leg Pants, Forever New, R1,045.
Image: James Devaney/WireImage

From Upper East Side queen bee to Monegasque royal, Blair's style is best reflected by her regal flair. Go for rich colours and a little bit of bling. Swap tiaras for the character's signature hairbands and soft textures.

SERENA VAN DER WOODSEN

1. Animal print halter dress, Zara, R1,999. 2. Chunky Bangle, Foschini, R199. 3. Tassel Leather Bag Gold, Europa Art, R3,590. 4. Ladies bisa cowgirl ankle boots, Saint & Summer, R599.
Image: James Devaney/WireImage

If you often struggle about what to wear then you're probably already doing this style maven's look wrong. Taking inspiration from the off-duty mode look of the 2000s, Serena was inspired by carefree pieces and boho chic ensembles. Make it work in the office with visually striking silhouettes, bold accessories and playful shoe or makeup choices. All with a consideration for practicality.

JENNY HUMPHREY

1. Belted blazer, Superbalist, R337. 2. Melted Metal Drop Earrings, Foschini, R79. 3. Women's Black Bubble Cat Eye Sunglasses, The Fix, R89. 4. Women's Croccon-Croc Effect Large Icon Bag Black, R1699, Ted Baker.
Image: James Devaney

As the rebellious queen of the met steps, Jenny's fashion evolution is defined by her rocker chick sensibilities. This style is for rule breakers where fish nets are a staple paired sky scraper heels or boots. Include some black metallics or worn out leathers in your look and you can never go wrong with an eye-catching oversized bag. 

CHUCK BASS

1. Men's Green/Gunmetal Rectangle Wayfarer Sunglasses, FABIANI, R999. 2. Ellipse Cuban Chain Necklace Silver, R1,690, Daniel Wellington. 3. Night Flight, Swatch, R5,620. 4. Men's Red Fiore Monogram Neck Scarf, Fabiani, R499.
Image: James Devaney/WireImagE

Leading the men of the first era of Gossip Girl, Chuck stood out with his unashamed love for stylish suiting. However, even he has dressed down with flops traded for brogues. Take a note from his fashion closet and include luxurious accessories to spice up even the most boring looks with colourful scarves, statement eyewear and collectible watches.

MAX WOLFE

1. Ruald Rheeder Mens Cream Wrap, YDE, R699. 2. Geo Print Bandana Khaki, TakeAlot, R280. 3. Men's Penny C Moc Black Loafer, Jonathan D, R999 4. Black Blue Lens Metal Detail Square Sunglasses, R350
Image: James Devaney/GC Images

For the uninitiated, Gossip Girl 2.0 was the reboot that brought in a new class of style stars, including the eccentric Max Wolfe. The look is all about embracing your sex appeal and having a little fun with how you look. Don't be scared to shop for pieces outside the men's section and play with prints a little. And always remember, a dropped neckline is the preferred neckline.

AKI MENZIES

1. Men's White Boxy Shirt With Tie, The Fix, R299. 2. Essentials Mid Crown Beanie, Puma, R349. 3. Men's Black Super Baggy Shorts, The Fix, R199. 4. Chunky multi-eyelet shoes, R 1,699.00 Zara.
Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images

He might be reserved but the street style slayer is not to be underestimated. Less focused on the uppity style codes of his peers and predecessors, Aki adds a feminine touch to recognisable street style codes. Introduce boxy shape through wide leg trousers or in vogue bermudas and chunky soles in sneakers and laceups. A touch of pastels can give your look a refreshing sweetness that the character is famed for.

LUNA LA

1. Pale Pink Ruffle Maxi Dress, Truworths, R1099. 2. Witchery Briony Drop Earrings, Woolworths, R599. 3. Fiona slouchy bag, Poetry, R1,699. 4. Crackled effect wedge sandals, Zara, R1,199.
Image: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you love soft, sensuous pieces then Luna's romantic closet might just be the right inspiration for you. Introduce long flowy dresses and delicate hues. Spice up a boring look with rich oxbloods, greens and blue hues. While the character is a formidable force among her fellow it-girls, the look is ultimately approachable with delicate cashmeres, satins and linens for pieces that are breathable.

AUDREY HOPE

1. Contrast bow mini dress, Zara, R899. 2. Women's Pink Digital Watch, Exact, R189. 3. Women's White Organza Frill Socks, The Fix, R79. 4. Women's Black Mary Jane loafer, The Fix, R 287.
Image: James Devaney/GC Images

Since the show's early sneak peeks for the cast, Audrey Hope was a big favourite among old and new fans. Her classical style and heartbreaking storyline would eventually solidify her place as one of the show's top stars. Keeping it simple is a great way to tap into her style in the workplace but add a touch of femininity with bows and frills. Soft hues and playful shoes can also capture her quirk for charming ensembles.

ZOYA LOTT

1. A slice of resilience t-shirt, South African Desi, R230. 2. Women's Midi Dungaree Light Blue Dress, G-Star, R 3,999. 3. SA Icons Reusable Shopper Bags, Nifty Gifts, R55 4. Run Star Hike Hi, Converse, R1759.
Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images

This style is probably best suited for creative environments with an appreciation for casual wear. Zoya is not one to fit in and stands out with her unique style among the New York crowd in the show, especially for political statements made through T-shirts or tote bags. Another lover of comfort, Zoya's style works best when she pairs luxury pieces with flat sole shoes like sneakers or boots. It's an approach that blends both style and practicality.

