Celebrating Heritage Day with Woolworths

As founder of the SOULART Foundation, a creative social enterprise focused on community development, Mokhachane’s work is deeply influenced by SA’s contrasts — and its ability to find harmony in diversity. “The message I want this collection to send is that unity and identity are in our hands. Our diversity is our greatest strength,” he says.

Mo’s Crib brings another distinctly South African touch to the Heritage Collection with its woven multi-use baskets which embody the spirit of craftsmanship and community. These baskets are both beautiful and practical and are ideal for storing laundry, blankets or anything else you need to tuck away stylishly.

Known for their beautifully handcrafted décor, the Mokone sisters have built a brand that blends sustainability, traditional techniques, and job creation. Since becoming a Woolworths supplier in 2020, their business has grown significantly over the past five years, expanding to a team of more than 280 employees — mostly women — to create homeware pieces that are both practical and meaningful.

Inclusive beauty

Woolworths’ commitment to celebrating diversity extends to beauty with its WBeauty range. Developed with SA’s variety of skin tones, hair types, and preferences in mind, WBeauty champions inclusivity while staying true to sustainable practices. Every product is 100% vegan, ethically sourced, and endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty — empowering customers to look and feel good while making conscious choices.