REVIEW | Mark Hamill goes from galaxy hero to dystopian tormentor

Embracing the role’s unsettling intensity, Hamill relished the opportunity: “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before and that’s what I like”
Somewhat grimly, he acknowledged that provoking deep loathing might indicate success: “I’m just a bad ass. If I do my job right, everyone will hate my guts, that’s okay”.
It’s a calculated risk, leaning fully into discomfort to enhance authenticity.
Hamill credits horror director Mike Flanagan for reigniting his passion for live-action villain roles. Flanagan’s casting of Hamill in projects such as The Life of Chuck and House of Usher opened the door for darker, more twisted characters, and ultimately led to The Long Walk.
The transformation isn’t only about theatrics.
As he recently said in an interview: “Villainy is fun to play because they don't think of themselves as villains, they're just doing their job. Anytime you can come in and create chaos, it's almost as satisfying to be hated by the audience as it is to be loved.”
In a way, Hamill has embraced a bold new identity: the architect of order turned agent of brutality.
Image: Supplied
When Mark Hamill steps onto the screen as The Major in The Long Walk in cinemas, it signals more than a new chapter in his career, it marks a striking reinvention.
For decades, Hamill’s legacy was built on heroism and compelling villainy. His most iconic roles — Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise and the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series — defined generations of fans. Today, at 73, Hamill isn’t only revisiting darkness, he’s diving deeper than ever before. As he puts it, The Major is the “worst villain” he’s ever portrayed, even surpassing his famously sinister Joker.
At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Hamill revealed the disturbing nature of his character The Major: “He’s sadistic, some kind of sociopath.”
From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the Long Walk
Behind the scenes, Hamill’s presence loomed large. Initially, his younger co-stars-maintained distance, a conscious choice for preserving on-screen tension. When filming began in Winnipeg, he proposed a casual get-together, only to learn Cooper Hoffman, the lead, preferred to keep their characters’ adversarial dynamic uncompromised: “Cooper doesn't want to meet you. He's afraid he'll like you,” Hamill quipped.
After filming, however, the tensions thawed. Hoffman sought him out, and other young actors including David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, and Tut Nyuot praised his professionalism and warmth.
Wareing fondly recalled Dairy Queen blizzards during breaks, a ritual in the heat between takes, while Nyuot called Hamill a “role model, so kind, genuine, and professional”. It’s a striking dichotomy: off-screen mentor, on-screen monster.
Image: Supplied
In a career filled with iconic antagonists, The Major emerges as a pinnacle of moral depravity — devoid of nuance, a figure of relentless cruelty.
The career pivot speaks volumes: Hamill’s choice to anchor a film with such grim emotional stakes, especially in the Stephen King canon, suggests neither complacency nor nostalgia. Instead, it’s bold reinvention.
Hamill’s portrayal isn’t a throwback to genre schlock; it’s a meticulously crafted embodiment of systemic violence. In a film grappling with the fragility of human decency under extreme pressure, his presence is a counterpoint, embodying the threat that looms over youth striving to keep going.
The value of Hamill’s character transcends villainy. It becomes a harrowing portrait of moral nihilism versus the stubborn insistence of camaraderie and hope.
