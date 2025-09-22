The challenges of playing imperfection
Zoey Deutch steps out of the romcom box with 'The Threesome'
Deutch sheds the comedic sparkle that has defined much of her career to reveal something rawer
Image: Supplied
When Zoey Deutch first appears on screen in Chad Hartigan’s new film The Threesome, she carries the energy audiences have come to expect from her: magnetic, charming and quietly in control. But as the story unravels, Deutch sheds the comedic sparkle that has defined much of her career to reveal something rawer — a young woman caught between desire, self-definition and the weight of consequence.
The film, which opened in South African cinemas last Friday, follows three friends who slip into a sexual experiment that seems, at first, like a fantasy realised but quickly morphs into an emotional reckoning. For Deutch, whose career trajectory has often leant towards romantic comedies and lighthearted dramas, the role marks a pivot into more complex emotional territory.
Breaking free from the “It girl” label
For nearly a decade Deutch has been pegged as one of Hollywood’s most charismatic young stars. The daughter of director Howard Deutch and actor Lea Thompson, she has been a fixture on casting shortlists since her breakout turns in films such as Before I Fall and Netflix’s Set It Up.
Her talent for timing and her expressive, elastic face made her a natural fit for romantic comedies, where she often played the effervescent foil to a brooding leading man. But with The Threesome, Deutch insists she wanted to step away from predictability.
“Comedy comes naturally to me,” she explained in interviews while promoting the film. “But Emma [her character in The Threesome] isn’t written to make people laugh. She’s flawed, she makes selfish choices and she isn’t always likable. That felt liberating to play.”
It’s a striking shift for an actor often described as “America’s romcom sweetheart”. Here, she leans into discomfort, letting silence and ambiguity define her performance.
F*kken lekker with Marelize and the Khaki crew
Emma: Neither muse nor villain
In The Threesome Deutch plays Emma, the object of Jonah Hauer-King’s Connor's long-standing crush. For Connor, Emma represents fulfilment — an unattainable dream suddenly within reach. But Hartigan’s script refuses to flatten Emma into a fantasy. Instead, she is given agency: she is curious, reckless and self-contradictory.
The threesome itself is Emma’s idea, driven less by Connor's longing than by her own impulse to push boundaries and momentarily escape the box others place her in. Deutch portrays this duality — Emma as both catalyst and casualty — with quiet precision.
“She doesn’t exist for him,” Deutch has said. “She exists for herself. That doesn’t mean she makes good decisions. But she isn’t there to complete anyone else’s story.”
It’s a refreshing choice in a genre that often reduces women to plot devices in men’s sexual awakenings. Under Deutch’s hand, Emma emerges as the most layered character in the film: tender at times, manipulative at others and ultimately human in her contradictions.
An impulsive night leads to a wild threesome between Olivia (Zoey Deutch), Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), and Jenny (Ruby Cruz)
The challenges of playing imperfection
For an actor with such natural comic energy, embracing stillness was the hardest part of the role. Hartigan’s direction often placed Deutch in long, quiet shots where Emma says little but communicates volumes. The silences after the night’s escapade, when the weight of regret begins to sink in, become Emma’s defining moments.
“There’s nothing to hide behind in those scenes,” Deutch admitted. “No punchline, no witty banter. Just the awkwardness of realising you might have hurt people you care about, and maybe even yourself.”
That awkwardness becomes the spine of the film. Deutch resists the temptation to soften Emma into a repentant heroine. Instead, she lets the audience wrestle with her choices, refusing easy catharsis. It’s the sort of performance that suggests Deutch is seeking longevity in a career that could otherwise have locked her into typecasting.
A career of contrasts
Deutch has never been afraid of tonal shifts. Between Set It Up and Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!, she displayed her comedic instincts. But she has also pursued darker material, from the YA dystopian Before I Fall to Flower, where she played a morally ambiguous teenager navigating desire and manipulation.
In that sense The Threesome feels like a culmination rather than a detour. The role of Emma allows her to blend the vulnerability of her dramatic work with the charisma that makes her such a magnetic screen presence.
Critics have noted Deutch brings a type of generational relateability to her performances. She embodies characters who are aspirational but never out of reach, messy but never alienating. With Emma, she doubles down on that instinct, giving voice to the confusion many feel in early adulthood — when experimentation collides with accountability.
Working with Chad Hartigan and the ensemble
Deutch credits much of the film’s authenticity to Hartigan’s collaborative style. Known for Morris from America and This Is Martin Bonner, Hartigan has built a reputation for character-driven stories that privilege honesty over spectacle.
“He wanted us to feel uncomfortable,” Deutch explained. “He kept saying, ‘Don’t play the idea of the scene — play the people in it.’ That’s terrifying but also freeing.”
Her co-stars Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz echoed that sentiment, emphasising that Hartigan fostered an environment where mistakes were encouraged and improvisation was welcomed. Deutch thrived in that space, finding unexpected moments of humour and hurt that deepened Emma’s contradictions.
Image: Supplied
The aftermath on-screen and off
If the film is about the fallout of one impulsive night, Deutch herself has been reflecting on the broader theme of accountability in art and life.
“There’s this cultural idea that sex is carefree fun or a huge mistake. But most of the time it’s somewhere in between — messy, confusing, meaningful and sometimes regrettable,” she said. “That’s what drew me to The Threesome. It’s not a cautionary tale; it’s not wish fulfilment — it’s just life.”
For audiences, especially in South Africa, Emma may spark heated debate. Is she selfish? Is she brave? Is she unfair to Connor? Deutch seems to welcome the ambiguity.
“If people leave arguing about her, then we’ve done our job,” she said with a laugh.
A star looking ahead
With The Threesome, Deutch proves she's more than a romcom darling. She's an actor willing to embrace contradiction, to resist likeability and to play characters whose flaws are as compelling as their charms.
Looking forward, she continues to balance big-studio projects with smaller, riskier indies. But her turn as Emma suggests a deepening confidence — an insistence on roles that allow her to stretch, even if they unsettle the audience.
In an industry that often pigeonholes women into archetypes, Deutch is carving out a different path: one where her characters are neither muses nor villains, but complex people in the throes of growing up.
As the credits roll on The Threesome, it’s not Connor's fantasy we remember, but Emma’s complicated humanity — a testament to Deutch’s skill in bringing her to life.
