Should phuthu have sugar in it? SA's top chefs stir up the debate
From Zola Nene to Ben Masekwameng, we find out if a spoonful of sugar helps the beloved dish go down
For decades, South Africans have been divided on the true way to enjoy the beloved phuthu and sour cream meal that has been a nostalgic favourite for some and a comforting staple for others.
While a spoonful of sugar might help the phuthu go down, for connoisseurs of the dish it is tantamount to blasphemy. To settle the score, we spoke to some of South Africa's most beloved chefs on how to best enjoy a bowl.
ZOLA NENE
You should do whatever you want in your house. Personally I like mine with sour cream. That's an elite combo.
Do I dabble in the sugar? Very rarely — but I can see why. I've had it before and it's a great way to get kids to eat it because it's sweeter. The maas can be very sour so a pinch of sugar can balance it out.
My dad's favourite thing was brown bread with maas. He would make it in a bowl and keep it in a fridge and eat it every day. That was his food prep.
AYABONGA GOPE
I would never have it with sugar — why? But it also goes back to how you were raised because where I grew up, I didn't know the sugar thing until I was on social media. Even after I tried it, it tasted horrible. It's like phuthu and eggs — I can't say much about it because some people are accustomed to it.
Food has its own sugar, even in maas. It's like God knew what he was doing when he made those things.
CHEF YOSHAN
Phuthu is such a beautiful reflection of South African food culture: simple, versatile and full of soul.
I’ve had it both sweet and savoury, and I think it really depends on the occasion. With sugar it takes on a comforting, porridge-like feel, perfect for breakfast or a nostalgic treat. Savoury it becomes the ideal side for dishes like chakalaka, braised meats or curries.
Personally I lean towards the savoury version — maybe it’s the Durban in me — served with a rich lamb curry or roasted spring vegetables tossed in a spicy tomato relish. That combination just hits all the right notes.
BENNY MASEKWAMENG
I don't have mine with sugar, but I can't prescribe for everybody else. There are a lot of people who enjoy it with a bit of sugar. I like it savoury with nothing sweet. If I get the sweetness, it has to come from the maas that I'm using.
I like mine with a chunky bit of cottage cheese, a little bit of cream. I zhuzh it up a bit, but definitely no sugar in mine.
