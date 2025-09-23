WATCH | '7de Laan' actress Bena Green opens up after fourth snub by Miss SA organisers

'7de Laan' actress Bena Green opens up about being snubbed by Miss SA organisers for fourth time
Actress Beáta Bena Green has opened up about being rejected by the Miss South Africa organisation for the fourth time.
The organisation recently announced the top 10 contestants who will be competing for the crown on October 25 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.
In a video on Instagram, Green said she wasn't planning to apply this year due to being previously disappointed.
“I didn't come into 2025 knowing I was going to enter,” she said.
“I thought the last time I did was the final time, and the reason was because in all the years I've entered, I've had the same result where I’ve sent in an application, and I've never been invited for an interview after that. So, my brain had learnt that this is a pattern, so there must be a blockage or reason that this is not happening.”
Green is known for her role in the soapie 7de Laan. She was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 2013 and is former Miss SA winner Tamaryn Green's cousin.
The 29-year-old shared that being Miss South Africa had always been her childhood dream but has been shattered after being rejected.
She said she entered after people close to her advised her to.
“Somehow, in the beginning of this year, so many things happened, and so many people have come to me and spoken to me about Miss South Africa and Miss University in particular. One morning, I just woke up and there was just this voice that said, 'Do it,' and I had to let everyone who's close to me know that it is happening.”
Despite the disappointment, Green said the journey has been a learning curve.
“Now I'm sitting in a situation where I have to really look at it and go, 'So I didn't make it again. What do I take from this? And do I know what I take from this?' Almost instantly, I know that this was the best thing I could have done because this year has offered exponential growth and such a strong sense of community.”
WATCH | '7de Laan' actress Bena Green opens up after fourth snub by Miss SA organisers
Image: Beáta Bena Green/ Instagram
TimesLIVE
