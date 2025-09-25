Lifestyle

Disney investors seek clarity on Kimmel's suspension

25 September 2025
A truck believed to be carrying Jimmy Kimmel leaves after "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show was recorded for broadcast, the day after Disney announced that the show would return to its ABC network lineup following Kimmel’s temporary suspension for his remarks about Charlie Kirk, in Los Angeles, California, US, on September 23 2025.
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson 

Several investors in Walt Disney on Wednesday asked the media giant to share documents about its decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's show last week for inspection.

Kimmel returned to the air Tuesday night, six days after his remarks about the accused killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk provoked social media outrage and pressure from the Trump administration.

In a letter to the company, lawyers for the American Federation of Teachers, US labour federation AFL-CIO, and Reporters Without Borders requested Disney to turn over records related to Kimmel's suspension.

The demand seeks to probe potential wrongdoing, mismanagement and fiduciary breaches by the Disney board and its leadership, according to the letter.

“There is a credible basis to suspect that the board and executives may have breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, care and good faith by placing improper political or affiliate considerations above” Disney and its shareholders' best interests, the letter said.

The shareholders are pushing for documents, including materials that estimate the potential impact of the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Disney's revenue and agreements with affiliate networks Nexstar and Sinclair, which refused to air the show.

The groups' lawyers said they would sue for the records if Disney does not share the requested information within five business days.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ABC, the television network owned by Disney, said some 6.26-million viewers watched Kimmel as he used a mixture of humour and humility to address the remarks he made on September 15 that sparked controversy.

It was Kimmel's highest-rated episode in more than a decade, even though it did not air in about 23% of television households in the US Nexstar and Sinclair both opted to keep the show off their combined 70 owned and operated ABC stations.

Semafor had earlier reported on the letter to Disney.

Reuters

