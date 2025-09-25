Lifestyle

RECIPE | Bar-One smoothie bowl to keep your brekkie healthy

To make healthy eating easier, Nestlé South Africa's nutrition, health and wellness manager Anne-Marie de Beer shares a tasty morning treat

25 September 2025 - 12:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Sweeten up your mornings with this easy-to-follow recipe.
Image: Supplied

BAR-ONE SPREAD SMOOTHIE BOWL

Ingredients

  • 1 medium banana
  • ½ cup plain low fat yoghurt
  • ¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened, shelf-stable
  • 30g Nestle Bar-One energy spread 
  • 15g chia seeds, dried
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • strawberries (for topping)

Method

  1. In a blender, mix the bananas, yoghurt, almond milk, Bar-One spread, chia seeds and vanilla extract until smooth.
  2. Pour the mixture into a bowls and add toppings.
  3. Serve immediately.

