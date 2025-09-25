RECIPE | Bar-One smoothie bowl to keep your brekkie healthy
To make healthy eating easier, Nestlé South Africa's nutrition, health and wellness manager Anne-Marie de Beer shares a tasty morning treat
25 September 2025 - 12:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Sweeten up your mornings with this easy-to-follow recipe.
Image: Supplied
BAR-ONE SPREAD SMOOTHIE BOWL
Ingredients
- 1 medium banana
- ½ cup plain low fat yoghurt
- ¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened, shelf-stable
- 30g Nestle Bar-One energy spread
- 15g chia seeds, dried
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- strawberries (for topping)
Method
- In a blender, mix the bananas, yoghurt, almond milk, Bar-One spread, chia seeds and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into a bowls and add toppings.
- Serve immediately.
