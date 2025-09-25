Lifestyle

Skincare tips to make your morning routine short and sweet

If your skin gets oily or clogged in warmer weather, here's how you can treat it without having to resort to a lengthy routine

25 September 2025 - 14:00 By Staff Writer
Keeping your skin well-hydrated doesn't have to involve lengthy skincare rituals. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/goodluz

Spring is in full swing and with the hot, sticky weather that summer brings just around the corner, this seasonal shift calls for a much-needed refresh for the products you use and your daily skincare routine.

Clere for Men brand manager Themba Ndlovu says it's important to be aware of these differences because skin does not behave the same way in different temperatures.

“Higher temperatures and humidity can lead to excess oil production, clogged pores and uneven tone, especially if your skin is still recovering from months of winter dryness,” he says.

Due to fluctuating pH levels and sebum production between seasons, winter tends to result in skin losing moisture and in warmer seasons it can produce more oil, which leads to breakouts and a greasy feel.

With outdoor activities added to the mix, spring can be a challenge for maintaining your skin, especially among men.

With the need for a skincare routine that is not time-consuming, Ndlovu shares the following tips for a no-mess, no-fuss skincare approach:

  • Switch to lightweight, non-greasy formulas that won’t clog pores in warmer weather.
  • Choose products with multiple benefits to save time and bathroom space.
  • Look for nourishing ingredients like vitamin B3, which helps maintain an even tone, and oils like Marula for hydration without heaviness.

Making these changes doesn’t protect your skin alone; it boosts confidence, too. Whether it’s heading to the office, hitting the gym or spending a weekend outdoors, looking and feeling good starts with the basics.

