Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | From 'Carissa' to 'One Battle After Another', and into 'Dead of Winter'

'Dead of Winter' follows grief-stricken widow stumbling on remote nightmare

25 September 2025 - 16:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Watch all episodes

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week’s Spotlight episode shines a light on three brilliant cinema releases: a local coming-of-age drama filled with proudly South African heritage; the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film, already hailed as a masterpiece; and Emma Thompson hiding deadly secrets in an icy country thriller.

Local cinema gem Carissa is causing waves and winning awards locally and internationally this Heritage Week as it explores the nuances of everyday modernity and the conflict of tradition and keeping local culture alive. Directors Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar cast the talented Gretchen Ramsden in the title role, with Elton Landrew and Wilhelmiena Hesselman. Don’t miss the Spotlight interview with the filmmakers as they elaborate on the themes, vibrancy and beauty of South Africa's heritage. Now at cinemas.

The gritty war epic One Battle After Another is a three-hour action thriller that has an ex-revolutionary, American activist (Leonardo DiCaprio) at its centre. He is on a mission to rescue his daughter. Renowned writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood) does not disappoint and delivers beyond the high expectations his work automatically pre-empts, with critics hailing the film a “masterpiece” and “the best film of the year”. On IMAX and at cinemas, it also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor.

Dead of Winter follows a grief-stricken widow who stumbles onto a remote nightmare involving a murderous couple as she unknowingly interrupts a kidnapping. Isolated and without mobile service, she soon realises she is the woman's only hope for survival. From 21 Bridges director Brian Kirk and starring legendary Emma Thompson, Judy Greer and Marc Menchaca. On at cinemas.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

WATCH MORE:

SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series and homegrown musical talent

Spotlight this week features tangled desires in the cinema release 'Threesome', high-stakes missions in a new crime thriller series to stream, plus a ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SPOTLIGHT | Stephen King and a local award-winning film on the big screen, and Bester and Magudumana on small screens

This week’s edition of Spotlight delves into a Stephen King novel adapted for the big screen, an award-winning South African film pulling back the ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior, highlights from the nerd Olympics and Marelize on the big screen

This week’s Spotlight episode features the action reboot 'Red Sonja', highlights from Comic Con Africa and the celebration of African film, fashion, ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | A young girl on her bicycle colliding with rugby posts and a woman facing foes in the wilderness

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | '7de Laan' actress Bena Green opens up after fourth snub by Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  2. Five ways to make the perfect seshebo for your Heritage Day braai Lifestyle
  3. Should phuthu have sugar in it? SA's top chefs stir up the debate Lifestyle
  4. Disney investors seek clarity on Kimmel's suspension Lifestyle
  5. 30 years of excellence: Zwai Bala talks about SA's growing music industry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Concerns over deteriorating security in eastern DRC
SPOTLIGHT | From 'Carissa' to 'One Battle After Another', and into 'Dead of ...