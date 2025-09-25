Lifestyle

WATCH | Getting a slice of Relish, a convenient store for everything

25 September 2025 - 12:00 By Thango Ntwasa and Mukovhe Mulidzwi
We sit down with Muhammed Patel, the visionary behind the treats and savoury dishes at Relish. The 24-hour diner-style shop in Rosebank, Johannesburg, blends local and international cuisine.

We find out about their famous pizza, futuristic décor and what has kept nightlife lovers coming back for more.

