Black Motion want to be remembered for storytelling and healing

There’s a strong narrative of cultural activism in your work, reclaiming space, rhythms, voice. Do you see Black Motion as part of broader conversations about identity, heritage and cultural sovereignty?
Absolutely. Releasing The Cradle of Art on Heritage Day 2024 was our way of setting our footprint in time, it’s an identity. Black Motion is part of the bigger conversation about cultural sovereignty, reminding the world Africa has stories and they are ours to protect, celebrate and carry into the future
Looking ahead, what legacy do you hope Black Motion builds, musically and socially, in South Africa and across the continent? What do you want people to remember you for beyond the hits?
We want to be remembered as healers and storytellers, not only hitmakers. Beyond the streams and awards, our dream is to inspire the next generation to pick up the drum, the mic or the pen and make their own cultural revolution. Our legacy should be a movement, not a monument.
“The Cradle of Art has earned you four Sama nominations, including Best Engineered and Best Produced Album, categories that celebrate the craft rather than only the hits. How does the recognition reflect the hours you spend perfecting every beat and texture in the studio?
The Sama31 nominations mean a lot because they recognise the blood, sweat and long nights behind the music. Anyone can make a hit in the moment, but to create something engineered and produced to last takes discipline. We obsess over details, from how a kick drum resonates in your chest to how vocals breathe between percussion. For us, it’s about excellence, not shortcuts. The recognition is validation of the craft we’ve poured into the album.
You’ve spoken about wanting your music to sound “crisp” years from now, not only in the moment. What specific choices or techniques went into shaping the timeless quality on the album?
We approached The Cradle of Art the way master builders approach a monument, not for today’s skyline but for the ages. Every beat, every note had to carry weight and permanence. We invested in warm, high-end analogue gear so the sound could age like fine wine, gaining depth rather than dust. We stripped away the gimmicks that scream “of the moment” and instead leaned into authentic instrumentation, rich textures and percussion that breathes like a living organism.
The goal was simple: even 10 or 20 years from now, someone should press play and feel goosebumps rising on their arms. That is why the four Sama31 nominations, including Best Engineered Album and Best Produced Album, feel so meaningful. They’re not only awards nods, they’re confirmation that the craft, the obsession and the timelessness we poured into the project are being recognised right now, even as we build it to resonate far into the future.
Black Motion, the country’s most tenacious house act, aren't a band. They’re not a DJ duo either. They call their music Afro-house, but that’s not enough of a description. What Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane and Kabelo “Problem Child Ten83” Koma do is take the drum and thump it, hard. Then they lace it with the sound of the township, gospel, the taxi rank, the Sunday shebeen and the late-night club.
They've turned their tracks into hits in nightclubs, at festivals and in their own invented universe: Friends of Black Motion. Not gigs, but gatherings.
They run their own label, Spirit Motion, and insist the want to be remembered as healers and storytellers.
You’ve said tradition defines your sound drums, ancestral rhythms, dialects. How have those roots shaped The Cradle of Art, especially since the group has evolved with Problem Child Ten83 onboard?
The Cradle of Art is a spiritual milestone for us. From the first jam session to the final mix, the energy felt charged, like the ancestors were in the room nodding along. Bringing Problem Child into the fold was like adding a new heartbeat to the drum. His musical knowledge and fresh perspective didn’t only show up on the record, it elevated it. What you’re hearing on The Cradle of Art is the sound of our roots branching out into new terrain but still fed by the same ancestral soil.
The Cradle of Art
Monateng reflects your signature blend of percussion and community. What personal experiences or pulse points inspired the track?
Monateng is the sound of a borderless street party. It’s Mexican salsa colliding with Pretoria’s Spitori slang, a dialogue between continents, languages and life stories. We built it on memories of sweaty township afternoons, kids dancing barefoot on hot tar and the global rhythms we’ve absorbed on our travels. It’s a track born out of wanderlust but grounded in the soil that raised us.
Your live performances are often described as spiritual experiences, where healing and catharsis occur. How do you prepare for the kind of energy and how do you stay authentic onstage?
For us, the stage is sacred ground. Before we step onto it, we retreat inward, meditating, breathing, sometimes sitting in silence until the noise outside disappears. We treat performance as ritual, not spectacle. Authenticity comes from surrendering control. We let the music guide us rather than forcing a “moment”. When the audience’s energy meets ours, that’s when the real magic begins. It’s not only a gig, it’s an exchange of soul.
Image: Supplied
Over the years you’ve been nominated for, and won many awards, but you’ve also faced rumours of splits and internal tensions. How do you balance personal identity and solo ambitions with the identity of Black Motion as a duo?
Black Motion has always been more than two individuals. It’s a movement, an energy field, a living drumbeat that outlives any temporary storms. Like any family, we’ve had growing pains, but the tensions are signs of evolution, not dissolution. We respect each other’s solo ambitions while holding space for the collective vision.
Your recent event Friends of Black Motion blends nature, community and music. What does it mean to you to bring people out of the “concert hall” and into more immersive, ritual-like spaces?
Music is ritual. Before clubs and concert halls, music was played around fires, in villages, in nature to heal, to celebrate, to mourn. Friends of Black Motion is about returning to that. When you play music in the open air, under the stars, surrounded by community, it becomes more than entertainment. It becomes connection and remembrance. That’s what we want people to feel, that they are part of something ancient, not only an event.
With Rebirth of the Drum and The Cradle of Art, your sonic palette has broadened. How do you decide where to push boundaries, and when to stay in the pocket that first connected you to fans?
Our fans know the Black Motion heartbeat the instant they hear it, that’s the pocket. But art has to evolve or it dies. We push boundaries through new collaborations, daring textures and even stripping things back to the raw pulse. The key is balance: never abandoning the root, always growing new branches. That’s how you grow a tree that casts shade for generations.
Image: StillzbyTrei
