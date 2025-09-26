The twists and turns are many, varied and complicated — and to be too specific would ruin the delights. Written, produced and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another has been 20 years in creation and also stars Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall and introduces new comer Chase Infiniti.
Dressed in a conservative brown suit with black T-shirt (his entire press tour was made up of variations of the palette), DiCaprio looked like a banker who had wondered onto an arty discussion panel for the press junket at the Aster Hotel in Los Angeles. His blonde hair and eyebrows looked tinted light brown, possibly for an upcoming role. Unlike most actors his age, whatever work the 50-year-old star may have had done is indiscernible. He wears his age well and though looks like he's lost weight.
Reporters know better than to query him on his preference for women in their 20s. He’s dating 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti, and after two years, given his romantic track record, the relationship may have ended by the time you read this.
Over two decades of interviewing him, DiCaprio comes across as intelligent, with serious concerns about global warming, endangered species and nature. He has a dry sense of humour that lights up his "margarita" eyes and showcases a dimple in his cheek. The press treat him with reverence. He clearly has no interest in fashion, dressing in classic suits for press conferences, exquisite traditional tuxes for award shows and baggy T-shirts and even baggier shorts when tooling around on his bike with his latest squeeze. He is undeniably one of this era’s greatest actors.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn talk Oscars and 'One Battle After Another'
The comedy is full of unexpected twists and turns and a performance by Sean Penn that will go down in cinematic history
Image: Supplied
One Battle After Another is a complete surprise. Accustomed to Leonardo DiCaprio movies full of angst and suffering, I was embarrassed when laughter bubbled up early on. Pretty soon, laughter was rippling throughout the theatre.
DiCaprio is Bob, a political revolutionary who blows up things with his sexy partner Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by Teyana Taylor. Taylor is riveting and steals every scene in which she appears. She makes DiCaprio a father.
Col Lockjaw (Sean Penn) is on their trail, but an early encounter with Perfidia has him smitten. When Perfidia disappears, the revolutionary group ultimately disbands.
About 16 years later, DiCaprio has become a stoned, off-the-grid survivalist, struggling to raise the daughter (played by Chase Infiniti) he fathered with Perfidia before she vanished. He is well-intentioned but lacks the skills of a parent. They are constantly at loggerheads. Their lives are upended when Penn’s character finally tracks him down and kidnaps his daughter.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“The humanity of the character appealed to me and made me get on board with the project," he said. “It's a setup for a traditional trope we’ve seen before until the dramatic turning point. Once Benicio arrives, our characters take a left turn.”
A lot of work with Del Toro was improvised.
“The final act developed as we organically moved through locations. But I loved the premise of somebody you think is going to be a hero and resurrect the tools from him revolutionary past, stumped because he can't remember a password. His real heroism is the idea that he moves relentlessly forward to protect his daughter. Ultimately he is a very flawed hero. It was a blast to make the movie.”
DiCaprio referenced The Dude in Big Lebowski and Al Pacino’s Dog Day Afternoon for informing his character.
“That fanaticism to save the person he loves opened doors, showcasing the disconnect between him and his daughter. She’s of a different generation. He’s a disaster of a father who's put into a wild situation with her. It's a beautiful bit of writing.”
One Battle After Another
Given the indelible role Penn has in the film, it would be sacrilege not to mention his insight into creating Col Lockjaw.
“I started giggling by page 3," said Penn. "There are a lot of tone shifts but each is part of a bigger puzzle. Working with Paul Thomas Anderson, he sets the tone and approach. As the actor you find the instruments he wants. You pay attention when he says, ‘I’m going to pretend I never saw that’. You then take another approach.
“Trying to describe my creation of Lockjaw is like being at a dance a year ago. You remember dancing and the music to which you danced, but you don’t recall what made you dance the way you did.”
What Penn does remember is meeting DiCaprio around the time the younger actor was shooting This Boy’s Life (1991).
“I remember thinking then that I was looking forward to riding on Leo's coattails at some point. Here we are.”
