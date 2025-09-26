Model Tyra Spaulding’s death prompts mental health discussions

Friends and acquaintances also shared tributes online. Kerey Miles posted a photo of Spaulding on Instagram, saying Spaulding never failed to put on a brave face and laugh through whatever she was facing.
“I wish I was able to do more, to reach out, impose myself. Another harsh reminder that you never know another person’s burden. Reach out, be present. Not easy and significantly harder with those in battle, but easy is never worth it,” said Miles.
Peter “Pedro” Thomas, who had known Spaulding for years, shared his grief on Instagram.
“I’m in shock, confused and in disbelief, because just two weeks ago we were having this same conversation. I told her, ‘Yo, don’t do that’. She’s been battling her thoughts for years, always at war with herself. Even after countless counselling sessions, she would just break down and cry out of nowhere,” said Thomas.
“The thing is, she was always smiling, so many people would never have guessed what she was going through mentally. I kept trying to be there, to talk her through it. Now she just couldn’t bear it anymore. Rest well, my friend.”
Shock and sadness has swept across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean after the death of 26-year-old model and former Miss Universe contestant Tyra Spaulding.
Police confirmed Spaulding’s body was discovered at her home on Tuesday evening by relatives. The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the case is being investigated as a suspected suicide while pending the results of an autopsy.
The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation expressed heartbreak.
“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered, leaving memories that will never fade,” it said.
The organisation said she had a smile that lit up every room, bringing warmth and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
“We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation keep Tyra’s family, friends and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us.”
Videos and posts surfacing online have shed light on Spaulding’s struggle with mental health. In an August 15 Instagram post she wrote she was “going through hell”.
Two weeks earlier, she uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled “Don’t Be Sad”, in which she described daily battles with suicidal thoughts.
“I’m fighting for my life, my mind is trying to kill me,” she said in the video, adding part of her wanted to live while another part wanted to die.
The tragedy has sparked renewed conversation about mental health awareness and support, especially for after former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst took her own life in 2022.
On Facebook Khala Gessyca wrote: “Check on your black women friends, sisters, mothers and daughters. Create spaces where vulnerability is welcomed, not judged. Advocate for culturally competent and trauma-informed mental health resources. Challenge the narrative that seeking help is weakness.”
