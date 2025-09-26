Today we celebrate National One-Hit Wonder Day, a tribute to the artists and songs that stole the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on music history.
Here are five favourite songs that are still played today:
1. LOS DEL RIO — 'MACARENA'
Los del Río, which translates to “those from the river”, are Spanish music duo Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz. While many might believe the song is based on the viral dance that accompanies the tune, it's not as innocent as it seems. In the same vein as Michael Jackson's Dirty Diana, Monge got his inspiration from a flamenco dancer of the same name. The lyrics discuss Diana as a woman cheating on her conscripted husband with two other men. When the 1993 remix garnered fame, Monge changed Diana to Macarena in an odd display of honour to his daughter.
Macarena became a worldwide sensation in 1996, topping the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for 14 weeks. Its catchy melody and easy-to-follow dance moves made it a staple at parties and events everywhere.
WATCH | From 'Macarena' to 'Xigubu', do you remember these one-hit wonders?
Take a trip down memory lane with five iconic songs that made history
Image: Via DJ Ganyani's Instagram
2. EIFFEL 65 — 'BLUE (DA BA DEE)'
Blue (Da Ba Dee) is a catchy song by Italian group Eiffel 65. The song was a slow-burn and the trio behind it were shocked to see it enjoy the success they felt it deserved. It hit No 1 in different countries, with almost 3-million copies of the Europop album sold in the US.
The bizarre music video, inspired by the art style of Metal Gear Solid, is famed for using mixed media to bring its alien characters to life, with the latter still having an existing website detailing their lives.
3. RICARDO GROENEWALD — 'I LOVE YOU, DADDY'
Born in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape, Ricardo Groenewald started singing at the age of five, and at eight released I Love You Daddy, which made him a household name in SA. In 1989 he performed with Stevie Wonder on the Children Of The World Tour. Groenewald later battled cancer and died at the age of 43.
4. DJ GANYANI FT FIESTA BLACK — 'XIGUBU'
Fiesta Black, whose real name is Thandi Nakampe Nokgoanakgoa, rose to fame in the Mzansi entertainment industry with her hit single Xigubu in 2013. After her success Fiesta Black’s record label wanted her to continue making hits, but she fell flat. This was in 2016 when she released her debut album Queen Nakampe, which saw little success.
Despite Xigubu being a huge house anthem, Fiesta Black said on MacG's Podcast and Chill in 2022 she felt betrayed and didn't gain financial benefits from the song's success. This experience seemed to have taken a toll on her music career and she took a break from the industry.
Dj Ganyani ft FB - Xigubu
5. MGARIMBE — SISTER BETHINA
Mgarimbe, whose real name is Nkosinathi Mfeka, famously jumped on the mic at a club and sang over a track created by his friend Jabu Mgeni. Mgarimbe was initially embarrassed by the lurid lyrics and asked Mgeni to delete the song. Mgeni did not delete the recorded freestyle by Mgarimbe and the song eventually became a national sensation.
While the song initially had no airplay due to its controversial lyrics, Mgarimbe still bagged nominations for music awards — but never took home any trophies.
