TimesLIVE
Tyla lights up the night at 2025 Global Citizen Festival
Image: Kylie Cooper
Tyla brought the energy and the party to the Global Citizen Festival 2025 at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday night — performing for a huge crowd of more than 60,000 people.
The 23-year-old South African megastar joined a celebrity artist line-up including Cardi B, Shakira, Ayra Starr, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Rema, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna — to help raise funds and mobilise action for several causes including energy access in Africa, protecting the Amazon rainforest, providing quality education to children worldwide.
The multi-award-winning Johannesburg-born singer kicked it off with one of her newest hits, Is It from her latest EP entitled WWP (We Wanna Party), followed by Truth or Dare and Dynamite — a collaborative track with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.
Image: LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
During the performance of her global hit song Water Tyla suddenly stopped singing about halfway through. “Guys, they need help over there, sorry” she said suddenly after singing half of one of the verses of the song. “Can we stop (the song)?” she said while motioning to the side of the stage.
“I think they need help over there,” she urged, concerned for a fan needing medical assistance. After a brief 20-second pause, the audience applauded, signalling things were OK and the fan was being helped. “Are you guys OK? You good? OK,” asked Tyla with a thumbs-up, before launching back into Water for a second time.
Tyla continued with Art, Shake Ah, Thata Ahh, and Mr Media — as well as a teaser of her upcoming song Chanel. She then closed out her show with a rousing performance of Jump and Push 2 Start.
Nigerian Afropop princess Ayra Starr performed her solo set, later returning to the stage for a surprise collaboration with Rema, which included his global #1 hit Calm Down and a cover of Sade’s Is It A Crime. They then had the audience turn on their phone flash lights to make a visual pledge to bring renewable energy to the African continent, where more than 600-million people still lack access to electricity.
“A lot of people wonder, ‘can I make a difference if I sign that petition? Does it really help if I vote, if I clean up that beach?’ Yes, it makes a difference, and tonight is the proof of it,” said actor Hugh Jackman, who hosted the event for the 11th year in a row.
“I’m hoping, fingers crossed, tonight we raise the first $30m (R520m) as part of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund as we head towards the World Cup Final next year, where we’ve set ourselves this hugely ambitious goal to educate 100,000 children on the planet,” said Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans.
The Global Citizen Festival highlights the urgent need to end global poverty. This year’s campaign has focused on access to energy for 1-million people across Africa, raising $280m (R3.46bn) to help protect the Amazon rainforest, more than $30m R520m) raised for access to education and sports for children in more than 200 communities worldwide through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund; and clean energy access provided to 4.6-million homes across Africa.
