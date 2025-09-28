Lifestyle

Tyla lights up the night at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

28 September 2025 - 10:24
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tyla performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, US, September 27, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Tyla performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, US, September 27, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Image: Kylie Cooper

Tyla brought the energy and the party to the Global Citizen Festival 2025 at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday night —  performing for a huge crowd of more than 60,000 people.

The 23-year-old South African megastar joined a celebrity artist line-up including Cardi B, Shakira, Ayra Starr, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Rema, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna — to help raise funds and mobilise action for several causes including energy access in Africa, protecting the Amazon rainforest, providing quality education to children worldwide.

The multi-award-winning Johannesburg-born singer kicked it off with one of her newest hits, Is It from her latest EP entitled WWP (We Wanna Party), followed by Truth or Dare and Dynamite — a collaborative track with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

South African singer-songwriter Tyla performs during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn in New York on Saturday.
South African singer-songwriter Tyla performs during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn in New York on Saturday.
Image: LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

During the performance of her global hit song Water Tyla suddenly stopped singing about halfway through.  “Guys, they need help over there, sorry” she said suddenly after singing half of one of the verses of the song.  “Can we stop (the song)?” she said while motioning to the side of the stage.  

“I think they need help over there,” she urged, concerned for a fan needing medical assistance.  After a brief 20-second pause, the audience applauded, signalling things were OK and the fan was being helped.  “Are you guys OK?  You good? OK,” asked Tyla with a thumbs-up, before launching back into Water for a second time. 

Tyla continued with Art, Shake Ah, Thata Ahh, and Mr Media — as well as a teaser of her upcoming song Chanel.  She then closed out her show with a rousing performance of  Jump and Push 2 Start.

Nigerian Afropop princess Ayra Starr performed her solo set, later returning to the stage for a surprise collaboration with Rema, which included his global #1 hit Calm Down and a cover of Sade’s Is It A Crime.  They then had the audience turn on their phone flash lights to make a visual pledge to bring renewable energy to the African continent, where more than 600-million people still lack access to electricity.

“A lot of people wonder, ‘can I make a difference if I sign that petition? Does it really help if I vote, if I clean up that beach?’  Yes, it makes a difference, and tonight is the proof of it,” said actor Hugh Jackman, who hosted the event for the 11th year in a row.

“I’m hoping, fingers crossed, tonight we raise the first $30m (R520m) as part of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund as we head towards the World Cup Final next year, where we’ve set ourselves this hugely ambitious goal to educate 100,000 children on the planet,”  said Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans.

The Global Citizen Festival highlights the urgent need to end global poverty. This year’s campaign has focused on access to energy for 1-million people across Africa, raising $280m (R3.46bn) to help protect the Amazon rainforest, more than $30m R520m) raised for access to education and sports for children in more than 200 communities worldwide through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund; and clean energy access provided to 4.6-million homes across Africa. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Global Citizen Festival 2025: See Tyla, Rosé, Cardi B and Shakira

The annual festival will return to Central Park’s Great Lawn – bringing together superstars with global changemakers for a day of live performances ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Tyla says new album 'coming in hot' as she wins MTV VMA for Best Afrobeats

Tyla beat heavyweights nominated across Africa, including Burna Boy, Asake, Travis Scott and Wizkid in the Best Afrobeats category.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Lisa, Phaedra, Rita: best and worst dressed at the Emmy Awards 2025

In a night celebrating simplicity, see who was a cut above the rest and who got tangled in the worst fabrics.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Tyla in the running for two MTV Video Music Awards

South African megastar Tyla is nominated for two awards at tonight’s MTV VMAs at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Global Citizen Festival 2025: See Tyla, Rosé, Cardi B and Shakira Lifestyle
  2. Tyla in the running for two MTV Video Music Awards News
  3. Scorpion Kings to rock Loftus with amapiano concert Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant Tyra Spaulding dies in suspected suicide Lifestyle
  2. Tyla lights up the night at 2025 Global Citizen Festival Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | From 'Macarena' to 'Xigubu', do you remember these one-hit wonders? Lifestyle
  4. Five ways to make the perfect seshebo for your Heritage Day braai Lifestyle
  5. Model Tyra Spaulding’s death prompts mental health discussions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Global Citizen Festival 2025
Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television | Official Trailer | HBO Max