Lifestyle

5 essentials to keep your work desk clean

Don’t just spring clean your home, your workspace needs a little love too

29 September 2025 - 16:00 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Top tips to help you keep your workspace spotless. Stock photo.
Top tips to help you keep your workspace spotless. Stock photo.
Image: miniartkur, Shutterstock/supplied

When it comes to spring cleaning, homes spring to mind for many people. However, a seasonal deep clean is not only needed in your personal space but your work space too. Milton brand manager, Catherine Oluwadare, says this can play a positive role in starting your work day on a good note.

This is especially important for companies that use hot desks which open up a breeding ground for germs in work spaces, she says.

“Your desk can become a bacteria hotspot. Your keyboard, mouse and phone can collect skin cells and crumbs, as well as respiratory droplets and makeup residue,” says Oluwadare.

She shares that a study conducted by the University of Arizona found work desks can host more than 10-million bacteria, and those numbers can increase if you eat at or share your desk with another colleague. Shared office equipment and touchpoints, such as handles and communal area surfaces, can be breeding grounds for viruses such as the common cold and flu.

“It is often predicted that once one colleague arrives at work ill, very soon many in the office will start showing the same symptoms,” she says.

Oluwadare says the six areas or items in a workspace that carry the most germs are your:

  • keyboards;
  • mouses;
  • phones;
  • desk surfaces;
  • drawer handles; and
  • stationery.
It is often predicted that once one colleague arrives at work ill, very soon many in the office will start showing the same symptoms.

Though it is not often thought of as a place that needs continuous cleaning, your desk is where you spend most of your day and it therefore makes sense that it needs to be cared for just as well as your home.

Incorporating a few hygiene tips into your daily work routine can help keep your desk clean and you healthier for longer:

  1. Unplug all electronics before cleaning them.
  2. Keep a surface sanitising spray in your desk drawer. This can be used to clean your desk surface, your keyboard and mouse (though sprayed onto a microfibre cloth and not directly onto your equipment), communal office phones, light switches and door handles around the office. Milton’s Sterilising Surface Spray kills 99% of germs and is your best ally in the office when fighting germs and bacteria. Before cleaning your keyboard, flip it upside down and gently tap it to dislodge crumbs and debris. Use a soft brush or compressed air to get between keys.
  3. A hand sanitiser should be always kept on your desk. This can be used when you have had to use communal office equipment, touch door handles, shake hands and before you eat your lunch.
  4. Keep your stationery well stocked and labelled.  Though keeping your hands on your pen can sometimes be difficult in a busy office, try to use your own stationery to keep additional germs off your office items.
  5. Tissue boxes should be on every desk. This can help lessen the spread of germs through sneezing and coughing, and dustbins should be emptied often to avoid contamination.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Fur baby vs actual baby: top tips to make your home child-friendly

Seven easy steps to ensure your pets don't leave your baby ill
Lifestyle
4 months ago

8 ways to keep laundry environmentally friendly

Going green in how you do your laundry is not only a great way to save the planet but also saves you money
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Spring clean your bathroom to make it Valentine’s Day ready

Don't let your date's visit to your restroom be the last. Here are 10 ways to keep those germ-ridden spots clean
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tyla lights up the night at 2025 Global Citizen Festival Lifestyle
  2. Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant Tyra Spaulding dies in suspected suicide Lifestyle
  3. Five ways to make the perfect seshebo for your Heritage Day braai Lifestyle
  4. Relebogile Mabotja gears up for ‘Married at First Sight’ reunion Lifestyle
  5. Model Tyra Spaulding’s death prompts mental health discussions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
CARISSA Official Trailer