The much-anticipated Married at First Sight reunion is just around the corner, with many fans keen to see how the drama unfolds. For season 2, Relebogile Mabotja will host a special two-hour episode featuring the cast members.
Ending with explosive reveals, Mabotja is looking forward to unpacking much of the drama with the couples. Ahead of the reunion, we caught up with Mabotja, who gave us an exclusive look into how she prepared for the big day, what viewers can expect and all the behind-the-scenes tea from the show.
What made you say yes to hosting the Married at First Sight reunion?
I love the format and the concept of social experiments. I also happen to love the group who have kept Mzansi glued to their screens for weeks on end.
How did you get yourself ready to take on the role?
I allowed myself to get sucked into the characters and episodes without the social media commentary. I then squizzed through social media to get a sense of what many wanted to know and understand. When chatting with the team and getting more information and context, I made sure I took note of as much as possible while remaining curious.
Relebogile Mabotja gears up for ‘Married at First Sight’ reunion
The 2-hour special is set to answer many of the questions fans have been asking since the finale aired
Image: Supplied by Showmax
The much-anticipated Married at First Sight reunion is just around the corner, with many fans keen to see how the drama unfolds. For season 2, Relebogile Mabotja will host a special two-hour episode featuring the cast members.
Ending with explosive reveals, Mabotja is looking forward to unpacking much of the drama with the couples. Ahead of the reunion, we caught up with Mabotja, who gave us an exclusive look into how she prepared for the big day, what viewers can expect and all the behind-the-scenes tea from the show.
What made you say yes to hosting the Married at First Sight reunion?
I love the format and the concept of social experiments. I also happen to love the group who have kept Mzansi glued to their screens for weeks on end.
How did you get yourself ready to take on the role?
I allowed myself to get sucked into the characters and episodes without the social media commentary. I then squizzed through social media to get a sense of what many wanted to know and understand. When chatting with the team and getting more information and context, I made sure I took note of as much as possible while remaining curious.
Image: Supplied by Showmax
Are there any big or sensitive topics you’re especially keen to dive into?
I love everything about what informs human behaviour. I am super-fascinated with it all. I am always keen to dive into topics that centre around behaviour automatically labelled as bad. I want to understand what informs it and who the person is behind it.
What can viewers look forward to seeing in the reunion?
A lot of drama and shocking revelations. Some clarity and resolution on some issues and some serious entertainment.
Heading into the reunion, what’s your mindset when it comes to the show and the couples?
The mindset when walking into any conversation is to remain curious. What more could there be? What is the person not saying? How can I make the space safe enough for an open conversation, no matter how hard it is?
The show has taken off on social media. Have you seen the comments and questions people are asking, and can they expect you to bring up some of those?
I have seen the many comments and questions and best believe I ask them.
Is this the kind of experiment you would ever try yourself?
Definitely not! Haha. I am way too much of an overthinker and am way too private to allow strangers into my vulnerability like that. I have the utmost respect for all the participants’ courage.
Why should people make sure they don’t miss in the reunion?
The reunion has lessons for us all, even outside intimate partner relationships. It’s great that we are joined by two experts who speak about what informed their decision on coupling the participants.
From where you’re sitting, why do you think some couples found connection while others didn’t?
Relationships are unpredictable, as are human beings. Some situations bring out different parts in us. Even when people are compatible, timing is also a factor. The situation is so unique and realistically not all will thrive in it.
Image: Supplied by Showmax
What do you hope viewers walk away with after watching the reunion?
I hope they walk away feeling resolution on some things and maybe seeing a different side to each participant. Maybe even walk with some introspection on themselves in their own relationships. Of course, they must walk away ready for a new season!
You wear many hats, from making music to producing and interviewing. What’s been more challenging for you, being behind the scenes, performing or hosting something like the reunion?
I was extremely nervous hosting the reunion, understanding there will never be enough time to get through everything, not everyone will be pleased and it being my first reunion. Having said that, releasing my music independently has been beyond challenging because it’s all on me. The reunion has a massive team in the form of the production company and channel, and with Still Me, it really rests all on me and my little team. That was and is scary and challenging. But I am here for it all.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
‘I risked everything for Nelisa’ — Themba admits he was married before joining 'Married at First Sight'
Tshepo Miya speaks about being ‘Married at First Sight’
REVIEW | Who will say ‘I do’; who will falter at the altar?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos