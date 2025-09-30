WATCH | SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People gather around braai stands as they attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people braaiing simultaneously at 'World's Biggest Braai' event on Heritage Day, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, in Pretoria, South Africa, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Anticipation is high as South Africa waits to hear if it has broken a Guinness World Record. Adjudicator Glenn Pollard said official footage from the World’s Biggest Braai Day attempt, held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Heritage Day, was under review, with results expected by the end of the week. But by 7pm on Friday night there was no word yet from the organisers, Big Save.

The record to beat was set in Japan, where 2,220 people barbecued simultaneously for five minutes.

With 2,500 participants having turned up in Pretoria, South Africa stands a strong chance — provided all guidelines were followed.

White Star was the official sponsor of the event.

