Travis Scott brings his record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour to Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Travis Scott will take to the stage at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday October 11 2025.

SA is about to witness history as internationally acclaimed superstar Travis Scott launches the next chapter of his record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour in Johannesburg, presented by Castle Lite Unlocks.

The Circus Maximus Tour originally kicked off in October 2023 and featured 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The run concluded as the highest-grossing rap tour in history, generating $209.3m in revenue and selling 1.7-million tickets.

Now Scott will take over FNB Stadium on Saturday October 11 2025 as part of an electrifying Big Concerts experience, powered by Y.

About Scott

An undeniable cultural trailblazer and disrupter, Scott is a diamond-certified, Grammy Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and the CEO of Cactus Jack.

The Houston native has consistently redefined the sound and scope of modern hip hop with groundbreaking albums and culture-shaping moves.

Heralded as the “album of the decade”, Scott’s critically acclaimed Utopia continues to enshrine him as one of the culture’s foremost sonic innovators. It was the biggest-selling hip hop release of 2023, holding strong at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks and racking up over 50-billion global streams. Utopia finds Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator, reaffirming that nobody in music sounds quite like him.

Further cementing his dominance, Scott’s most recent single, 4x4, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his fifth chart-topping single.

Get your tickets now

Tickets to the Circus Maximus Tour are selling fast. Don’t miss out, book now at Bigconcerts.co.za or via Ticketmaster.

This article was sponsored by Big Concerts.