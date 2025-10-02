SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s episode features an unrecognisable Dwayne Johnson in an unforgettable true story on the big screen, the 20th celebration of Rocking the Daisies and South Africa’s selection for entry to next year’s Academy Awards.

The Smashing Machine, at cinemas, is based on the true story of UFC and MMA legend Mark Kerr. It’s about the sweat, grit and glory of finding his way through the paces of the human condition — in and out of the octagon. Multitalented writer-director Benny Safdie takes Johnson on one of his most transformative roles yet, alongside award-winning Emily Blunt in jaw-dropping performances in this powerful story of addiction, redemption, relationships and the brutal world of mixed martial arts.

Cape Town’s biggest music festival Rocking the Daisies features additional international star, R&B sensation Summer Walker, known for hit singles like Girls Need Love and Playing Games. She will share the stage with Canadian powerhouse Jessie Reyez, the UK’s Sam Tompkins and more. Ever-popular local artists include Elaine, Kabza De Small and DJ Zinhle leading the South African line-up for this year’s festival from October 3 to 5. It promises to be louder than ever.

The Heart is a Muscle is remarkably moving and award-winning South African film that continues to make us proud by moving its potential imprint on the brightest international stage. The Imran Hamdulay film is the official selection for South Africa to be considered in the 2026 Academy Awards category of Best International Film. This beautifully crafted film with raw, emotional performances is proving once again that South African stories belong on the world stage — and we are cheering it on to be included in the final nomination list.

