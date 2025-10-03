ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

FREE TO READ | Decoding the supplements craze

Author Image

Raina Julies

A look at the supplements boom and more. (Healthy Times)

Welcome to our latest edition of Healthy Times – a deep dive into the ever-evolving world of supplements. Whether you’re someone who swears by their daily vitamins or someone who’s more sceptical, this issue is packed with insights that will help you rethink your approach to wellbeing.

In recent years, the wellness industry has boomed, and supplements have taken centre stage. However, with shelves stocked high and new products constantly emerging, it’s hard to know what’s worth the hype. Are we benefitting from those pills and powders, or are we simply riding a trend?

We explore this and much more in our articles this month. From understanding the science of gut health and its profound link to brain function to uncovering the specific nutritional needs of women, we’re covering it all. We also delve into the world of performance supplements for athletes – are they a game-changer, or just another marketing gimmick?

Our goal is to help you make smarter, better-informed decisions about your health. After all, wellness isn’t just about taking supplements; it’s about understanding what your body truly needs to thrive.

So, grab a cup of tea (or your favourite green juice) and dive in. We hope this issue leaves you empowered to take your wellness journey into your own hands.

Raina Julies

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

New R71m central fire station opens in Joburg, replacing heritage site

2

Gwarube hands over new classrooms and computer lab to Soweto school

3

Ex-employees jailed for stealing funds from Gauteng education department

4

Finance MEC pledges billions to embattled education dept to ensure matric exams go smoothly and procure 2026 stationery

5

Dischord over Cogta’s new Amakhosi medical aid and pension fund

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT