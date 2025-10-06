30 years of DStv: top 5 unforgettable moments

Whether you remember homes with satellite dishes or the joy of being able to pause and rewind dramatic scenes on live television, DStv is looking back at all the great memories it has shared with its viewers over the past 30 years.
When South Africans turned on their TVs in October 1986, M-Net broadcast only a few hours each night as an encrypted analogue channel. Less than a decade later, on October 6 1995, MultiChoice launched DStv: only the second digital satellite service in the world, and the first outside the US.
What started in a caravan in Randburg grew alongside the country itself: by 2005 DStv had reached one million subscribers, with that figure more than doubling by 2010 to 2.4-million families.
To celebrate the great strides it’s made, we take a look at the top five moments that made DStv a groundbreaker:
SUPERSPORT’S HISTORIC RUGBY
In 1995, SuperSport became a 24-hour channel — a move that would make it the first in the country but would also make it the home of the monumental win the Springboks would pull off a year into South Africa’s democracy.
REALITY ROYALTY
With reality TV taking the world by storm, DStv would tap into international franchises to turn regular South Africans into major stars. One of the first was Big Brother South Africa’s first winner Ferdinand Rabie in 2001.
A year later, it would crown its first Idols SA winner, Heinz Winckler and in 2006, Vanessa Marawa would take the Survivor South Africa crown.
DOUBLE THE EMMY
,
The talents of Thuso Mbedu would earn DStv back-to-back Emmy nominations for her role in Is’thunzi. The actress has since become a Hollywood darling and earned consideration for another Emmy for her portrayal of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
TELENOVELA GOLD
Beloved soap The River would earn South Africa its first Emmy in the telenovela category. This became the first for the genre in South Africa.
