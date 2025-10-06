Everything you need to know about ‘The Real Housewives of London’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The much-anticipated season debut of The Real Housewives of London is setting sail on TV around the world. As the 30th instalment in the franchise, the London series will follow six glamorous women making their mark in the capital’s most prestigious postcodes.

Here is a look at the cast members and all you need to know about the drama they will bring to the small screen:

JULIET ANGUS

Former fashion publicist, Juliet Angus. (NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal)

A Chicago native and now a resident of West London, the wife and mom of two has been making serious waves across the Atlantic, initially capturing the hearts of reality TV fans as a cast member on Ladies of London. Angus has also carved a career for herself as a social media influencer, stylist and former fashion publicist.

AMANDA CRONIN

Skincare guru and former model, Amanda Cronin. (NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal)

Amanda is a former model turned entrepreneur known for the Amanda Caroline Beauty skincare brand and runs The Secret Door, an aesthetics and wellness clinic in Belgravia. A fixture on London’s elite social scene with a jet-set lifestyle, she has close ties to Meredith Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) and Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City).

KAREN LODERICK-PEACE

'The Real Housewives of Jersey' alumna, Karen Loderick-Peace.

Born in Jamaica, the up-and-coming designer moved to the UK in her 20s, where she met her husband Jeremy, who is the former chair and owner of West Bromwich Albion FC. The couple have three children and own five luxurious properties in London, Jersey and Barbados. Loderick-Peace is also a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Jersey.

JULIET MAYHEW

Former Miss Galaxy Universe, Juliet Mayhew. (NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal)

An Australian native and former Miss Galaxy Universe, Mayhew moved to the UK at the age of 12 and now lives in one of Chelsea’s most desirable neighbourhoods. The actress turned creative producer has committed to philanthropy and also specialises in hosting immersive events through her event planning company. She also has a close friendship with Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai).

PANTHEA PARKER

High society queen, Panthe Parker. (NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal)

Having been born in Iran and moved to England at age four, the high-society maven moves in elite social circles. She lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children; she also has an adult son from her first marriage.

NESSIE WELSCHINGER

Chelsea's queen of cake, Nessie Welschinger. (NBCUNiversal /NBCUniversal)

Nessie is a former global head of equity at Schrodes who now runs the renowned Chelsea Cake Company, boasting high-profile clientele including Queen Elizabeth II, having made one of her 90th birthday cakes. She also showcased her skills on Bake Off: The Professionals, further cementing her reputation in the world of patisserie.

The Real Housewives of London premieres on Bravo Africa (DStv 124) on October 12 at 7pm, with new episodes airing every Sunday.