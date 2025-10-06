Soweto Gospel Choir spreads peace on US Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Soweto Gospel Choir performing at Penn Arts Live on October 4, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The choir is currently on a multi-city US and Canadian tour until the end of 2025.

The three-time Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir is once again lighting up stages across the US and Canada, bringing South African rhythm, colour and an inspiring message of hope and peace to audiences far from home.

Now in its 23rd year, the internationally acclaimed choir continues to uplift with its soaring harmonies and vibrant stage presence. On their current US and Canada tour, the group is selling out concert venues in cities from Toronto to Philadelphia, carrying a message that Mary Mulovhedzi, the choir’s general manager and longtime soprano singer, describes as “the peace that we have”.

“Every day it’s a new audience, new nerves,” Mary told TimesLIVE. “Believe it or not, I still get nervous before I go on stage. Each and every day I’m telling myself, ‘you can do it.’ And when the show begins, we give it our all.”

The Soweto Gospel Choir performing at Penn Arts Live on October 4, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The choir is currently on a multi-city US and Canadian tour through the end of 2025. (Jen Su/Jen Su)

The choir, made up of 18 members on tour out of 30 altogether, is known not only for its music but also for its dynamic energy and close-knit spirit. Before every performance, thorough preparation and focus are key.

“We warm up 25 minutes before, and we always pray together,” added Mulovhedzi. “If one of us isn’t okay, we’ll make jokes and laugh, just to give each other strength. We remind each other, ‘whatever you’re going through, to put it aside for the moment —let’s go on stage and give joy.’”

Touring isn’t without its challenges. Long travel days, almost nightly performances and jet lag take their toll. “On our days off, I just want to lie in bed and rest my voice and body,” she admitted.

Yet the bond with audiences keeps them going. Ayanda Ncube, a South African childcare professional living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who attended Saturday’s performance at Penn Arts Live, praised the choir.

“It was my first time seeing them live and I cried when they came out.” she said. “I just know them from home, and having them perform in front of us was an emotional and unforgettable experience.”

A member of the Soweto Gospel Choir poses with audience member South African Ayanda Ncube, at Penn Arts Live, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 4, 2025. The choir is on a multi-city US and Canadian tour through the end of 2025. (Jen Su/Jen Su)

Mulovhedzi added: “After each show, we come out to chat with members of the audience and have CDs available for purchase. People come to us, sometimes crying, telling us how much the music touched them and share their favourite songs. That is the most beautiful thing, to hear that they received our message.”

Their shows are not only auditory feasts but also visual spectacles, with dazzling costumes designed by the general manager herself. “This tour we’re wearing the Venda costume for the first half, and the Xhosa costume for the second. I work with mothers in South Africa who help stitch everything. It’s so beautiful, colourful and true to our roots,” she said proudly.

The Soweto Gospel Choir performing at Penn Arts Live on October 4, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The choir is currently on a multi-city US and Canadian tour through the end of 2025. (Jen Su/Jen Su)

The choir has previously collaborated with superstars including U2 and Beyoncé, and while the choir keeps future projects under wraps, she hinted at “something very special and unique” coming on their next album, Peace. “It will be re-recorded, not live,” Mulovhedzi explained. “You can imagine the songs — it’s all about peace.”

The mission of the Soweto Gospel Choir extends far beyond the music. “We are spreading the peace that we have, the freedom that we fought for. We’re sharing the story of South Africa’s rich history, the way we praise God, and we’re flying our flag very high and bringing hope and joy.”

TimesLIVE