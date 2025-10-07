EPWP gives young graduates a head start in the hairdressing industry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This young graduate is now ready to embark on an exciting career in hairdressing thanks to a qualification she earned as a participant of the Expanded Public Works Programme.

Six participants of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) have proudly graduated as qualified hairdressers after completing an intensive three-year artisan training programme at the College of Cape Town.

The EPWP, which provides temporary work and skills development opportunities, is one of the government’s array of initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment and fostering entrepreneurship.

The graduates were awarded an Occupational Certificate: Hairdresser (NQF Level 4), a qualification that marks their readiness to enter and thrive in SA’s growing hair and beauty industry.

Funded by the National Skills Fund and implemented through Agricultural Sector Education and Training, the EPWP ensured that these newly qualified hairdressers not only have technical expertise in hairstyling, but also the essential customer service and entrepreneurial skills needed to prepare them for employment and business opportunities.

This article was sponsored by the EPWP.