Langa Mavuso bares his soul in ‘Therapy: The Other Side’ — a healing journey in sound

Presented in partnership with Stella Artois, the event drew an audience of industry leaders, media, cultural tastemakers, family and devoted fans who turned out in style to witness what many have called one of the year’s most moving cultural highlights.

The setting, which resembled a therapy room with a therapist and Mavuso as the “patient”, created an intimate atmosphere that captured his life in transition from childhood to adulthood as well as from heartbreak to rebirth.

A poignant moment came when Langa invited long-time collaborator Manana to the stage for the debut of You Live On, a song written by Manana and inspired by Mavuso’s late partner.

Seen among the crowd were Lloyiso, rapper Nadia Nakai and Sony Music Africa’s newly announced label manager Matimba Gift Nkuna.

Mavuso, who lost his partner a few years ago, has spent more than three years crafting this deeply personal body of work.

Therapy: The Other Side is a 13-track reflection on love, loss and acceptance and explores the layers of his healing process and the strength found in vulnerability.

In a interview with TimesLIVE, Mavuso said the song on the album which represents a “turning point” and where he finally began to breathe again was Home.

Mavuso bared his soul in songs like Ghost where he passionately sang, “I can’t keep up with the rules that change to suit you,” letting go of a lover with painful honesty.

On Godspel, he calls for help from above while Hallelujah channels the reinvigorating groove of gospel music.

Mavuso celebrated friendship on Best Friend (Control” and revisited youthful freedom on 21 Again.

Each song, layered with reflection and raw emotion, charted a path towards acceptance and “the other side”.

Mavuso said revisiting such vulnerable parts of his story reminded him that vulnerability isn’t weakness but courage.

“Revisiting those moments forced me to be honest with myself about the kind of love I give and receive. As a person I’ve learnt to have more compassion for myself. As an artist I’ve learnt to tell the truth even when it’s uncomfortable because that’s where the real connection happens,” he said.

Describing the “therapy room” concept that framed the performance Mavuso said he wanted the audience to feel rather than just listen.

“The therapy room represents release, both for me and the audience. It felt like a safe space where I could confront the emotions behind each song almost like being back in an actual therapy session but surrounded by music instead of silence,” he said.

As the stage bloomed with red roses Mavuso’s voice carried both pain and peace, a symbol of how far he’s come.

Reflecting on the years-long creative process he said: “Time gave me perspective. At first I thought healing meant feeling nothing, but I’ve learnt it’s about making peace with everything you’ve felt. My understanding of love has matured. It’s no longer about perfection but about presence. I hope when people listen, they find their own version of peace, their own ‘other side’.”

Throughout the night one thing was clear which is that family grounds him as his relatives cheered him on from the stand, their proud voices echoing as he sang.

“Nature always brings me back to self,” Mavuso said when asked how he finds calm amid the noise.

“Therapy is a big cornerstone of my life and my art. It’s where I go to remember who I am.”

While Therapy: The Other Side is more than an album, Mavuso it’s a reminder that healing doesn’t mean forgetting but embracing every scar as part of the story.