Huawei Watch GT 6 Series set to change the way you live, train and recharge

The devices in the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series aren’t just trackers; they’re intelligent training partners. Pictured here is the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro.

Huawei has completely rewritten the rulebook on what a smartwatch can do with with the devices in the all-new Huawei Watch GT 6 Series — now officially available in SA.

Comprising the Huawei Watch GT 6 and Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, this series combines precision craftsmanship with pro-level performance, delivering timepieces that not only look exceptional but also perform exceptionally well. Whether you’re in the gym, in the office, or out exploring, they’re designed to keep up with your lifestyle without missing a beat.

This isn’t just another smartwatch launch. With professional sports tracking, advanced health management, and an ultra-long battery life, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series sets a new benchmark for 2025.

High style meets high performance

Honouring the legacy of the GT line while pushing boundaries even further, the new Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is a masterclass in design and precision engineering.

The raised timing bezel and larger display create a look that’s bold yet refined, while the screen itself is 5.5% bigger, now measuring 1.47″. With an incredible peak brightness of 3,000 nits, it’s one of the brightest smartwatch displays available. Perfect for visibility under the South African sun.

Crafted from sapphire glass, an aviation-grade titanium alloy body, and a nanocrystal ceramic rear cover, it’s tough enough for the trail yet elegant enough for the boardroom.

The Huawei GT 6 Pro is available exclusively in a 46mm design and comes in three striking versions — with a brown woven composite strap that exudes timeless sophistication, a silver titanium strap for a sleek, modern appeal, and a black fluoroelastomer strap that adds a bold, athletic edge.

For those seeking something smaller or more fashion-focused, there’s the Huawei Watch GT 6 which comes in both 41mm and 46mm editions, offering a perfect fit for every wrist and style:

The 46mm edition is available with a green woven strap, black fluoroelastomer strap and grey composite leather strap.

The 41mm edition comes in a choice of a purple fluoroelastomer strap, white composite leather strap and gold Milanese strap.

A power revolution

Battery life has long been the holy grail of smartwatch design, and Huawei has cracked it with the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series. Thanks to an advanced, high-silicon, stacked, special-shaped battery, capacity has increased by 65% compared to the previous generation.

Elegantly designed, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro transitions from the gym to the boardroom with ease. (Huawei)

The results are extraordinary. The 46mm editions of the Huawei GT 6 Pro and GT 6 deliver up to 21 days of battery life with light usage, while the elegant 41mm edition of the GT 6 offers up to 14 days.

Even in dual-band full constellation mode, designed for extreme GPS accuracy in challenging outdoor environments, the 46mm editions of the Huawei GT 6 Pro and GT 6 can run continuously for up to 40 hours, and the 41mm edition of the GT 6 for up to 25 hours.

This makes them some of the most enduring smartwatches ever made, ideal for long trips, endurance sports, and anyone who doesn’t want to be tethered to a charger.

Intelligent training for real athletes

The devices in the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series aren’t just trackers; they’re intelligent training partners. With over 100 workout modes, they support every lifestyle, from casual fitness to professional performance.

Four advanced outdoor modes take centre stage: Cycling, Trail Running, Golf, and Skiing, each packed with precision metrics and smart insights.

Several stylish iterations of the 41mm Huawei Watch GT 6 are available, including this one with a purple fluoroelastomer strap. (Huawei)

Cycling Virtual Power, a world-first feature, estimates your output using speed, incline, and body data, no separate power meter required. Backed by thousands of simulations and advanced wind resistance modelling, it’s remarkably accurate, with results that closely match professional cycling equipment. You also get FTP (Functional Threshold Power) and virtual cadence tracking to help fine-tune your training intensity like a pro.

Trail running mode introduces accurate positioning tracks, altitude trend charts, and a grade-adjusted pace feature that converts uphill or downhill speeds into flat-ground equivalents. You can even sync route data from your phone to your watch and access smart route sorting, giving you instant access to your favourite trails.

Golf mode has been reimagined with new vector maps and interactive course data, helping players improve their performance hole by hole.

Skiing mode provides detailed analysis for slope enthusiasts, ensuring safety and precision on every run.

Wellbeing, reimagined

Smartwatches have long tracked steps, heart rate, and sleep, but Huawei has gone several levels deeper with TruSense, its most advanced health management system yet.

TruSense introduces multidimensional emotion detection, analysing 12 distinct emotional states (up from just three in previous generations) to provide a more comprehensive picture of your mental and physical wellbeing.

From cardiovascular health monitoring to stress and recovery tracking, it helps you understand your body’s signals and make meaningful changes to improve balance and energy.

Seamless connectivity across every device

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Series is fully compatible with Huawei, iOS, and Android smartphones, ensuring that you’ll get the same advanced health insights, professional fitness tools, and intelligent notifications, regardless of the device you use. Pairing is quick and intuitive through the Huawei Health app, putting every feature within easy reach.

A new gold standard

In an age when smartwatches have become everyday essentials, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series stands apart, with devices combining endurance, elegance, and intelligence in one powerful package.

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Series is priced from just R169 per month over 36 months, or from R4,999 at selected retailers nationwide.

Visit the Huawei website for more information or to order your new smartwatch online.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.