‘The Great British Bake Off’ season 16 cooks up comfort and high-tea drama

The Great British Bake Off (GBBO) is back for season 16 and it’s the TV equivalent of tea and rusks on a Sunday morning.

There’s something comforting about the iconic white tent, the chaos of timed challenges and the nail-biting showstopper at the end of the show. From soggy bottoms to star bakers, GBBO remains the ultimate comfort show, proof that a little butter, banter and British humour can make everything better, even from this side of the equator.

Starting with cake week in the bake-off tent, the 12 contestants brought nerves of stainless steel, creativity and one of the best comebacks in bake-off history. With an eclectic mix of individuals, viewers see one of the contestants, Iain, fall off the baking wagon and his confidence curdle. However, in true bake-off spirit, he kneaded his way back with rave reviews from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Unfortunately, Hassan was the first to flop in the bake-off tent.

Episode 2 brought all the drama and delight of biscuit week. From slice-and-bake patterns to reinvented hobnobs, the bakers had to balance creativity with crunch. The showstopper challenge had them making edible time capsules filled with personal stories and Tom rose to the top as star baker. Leighton’s biscuits didn’t quite land and he became the next to leave the tent.

Then came bread week in episode 3 where things got real (Hollywood’s favourite week). Monkey bread glazed doughnuts were the order of the day and the pressure was on. Jasmine’s stunning floral “Midsummer Flower Crown” won her the star baker title while Pui Man’s bake sadly collapsed under the heat. Watching from South Africa, it’s easy to see why GBBO has such global appeal — it’s baking, storytelling and a touch of chaos all rolled into one comforting Swiss roll.