Discover over 700 superb SA wines at Standard Bank WineX 2025

Sip, swirl, savour and socialise at Standard Bank WineX, on from October 29 to 31 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Providing the opportunity to sample SA’s best — and best-known — wines, WineX is one of the highlights of Gauteng’s annual events calendar.

Now in its 25th year, the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest wine festival will be making a welcome return to the Sandton Convention Centre from October 29 to 31.

With increased support from returning sponsor Standard Bank, the festival has expanded and will feature an extraordinary selection of over 700 wines, with more tasting sessions and music to sip wine by. It’s anticipated to attract a vibrant, sophisticated crowd of about 9,000 guests over three days.

“WineX is a measure of the vibrancy, the spirit of innovation and the dedication to quality which have become the hallmarks of the country’s wine industry. It appeals to every possible wine consumer: from those still learning their way around wine to dedicated aficionados tracking their favourite cellars or seeking out new treasures,” says Bridgette Kruger, Standard Bank’s head of Private Banking in SA.

WineX founder Michael Fridjhon notes that Gauteng now consumes 41% of all South African wine, making it the country’s biggest single wine market, ahead even of our major export countries like the UK and Germany.

“WineX is therefore the most important single point of engagement for our leading producers to meet with their largest consumer base,” Fridjhon says. The breadth of choice available at WineX makes it possible for professionals with serious time constraints to discover the South African wines that have earned global acclaim. “This wine show brings all our award-winning wines to them.”

Exclusive offer: up to 30% off tickets for Standard Bank Private clients

In partnership with Standard Bank Private, WineX is excited to offer up to 30% off ticket prices for Standard Bank Private clients.

This exclusive discount reflects Standard Bank’s commitment to helping clients live wealthier ― by curating access to exceptional experiences that celebrate lifestyle, culture and connection.

“WineX aligns perfectly with this philosophy by offering exclusive experiences and valuable insights into the wine industry,” says Kruger.

Book your tickets now via Webtickets.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.