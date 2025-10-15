From coffee to bolognese: how chocolate is taking over savoury dishes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The year 2025 has had a cornucopia of puzzling food trends. From mushroom-based meats to many uses of ranch dressing, food lovers have been gung-ho for experimental treats.

When it comes to those with a sweet tooth, chocolate has become a go-to for all things sweet and savoury, especially the bits of chocolate added to bolognese dishes.

The Kit Kat team at Nestlé East and Southern Africa region has introduced a different meaning to South African “breaks” by launching slabs in three new flavours. The hazelnut, double chocolate and salted caramel flavours were unveiled at an exclusive media launch on September 18 at Ground the Venue in Muldersdrift, Gauteng.

The pairing of savoury and sweet should not be a surprise as chocolate sommelier Kate Waller said chocolate was historically something you drank, with slabs and bars recent inventions.

“People were drinking milk and white chocolate, and in Mexico they were taking dark chocolate and breaking it into a chicken stew and putting it in a tortilla wrap. It’s new to us but not new to history.”

Waller said Ecuador has been home to recent discoveries from centuries ago of dishes in which the cacao bean was found to be a regular in savoury and sweet dishes.

Chocolate sommelier Kate Waller.

Can one use flavoured chocolates in cooking, such as Kit Kat’s new range?

“If you’re cooking a savoury dish with chocolate, it needs to be a really dark one. You need 70% to 90%, which becomes more savoury. A Kit Kat slab should be eaten as it is. However, we did find the hazelnut went well with coffee,” said Waller, adding black tea drinkers would enjoy the salted caramel.

“It’s not overpowering, it’s not too sweet. It will lighten the flavouring in your mouth.”

When it comes to other chocolate pairings, Waller warned the confectionery does not go well with champagne, as often assumed.

“They don’t like each other. There’s too much acidity in your mouth. You need a darker chocolate with red wine or whiskey.

“You want to look for beautiful flavour profiles to enhance the chocolate or the whiskey without overpowering it. Or we create a third flavour profile that marries the two. We look for a marriage in our chocolate tastings.”