FREE TO READ | A recipe for resilience

World Food Day always makes me pause. It’s a moment to step back and remember just how connected we all are through food. Whether you’re a farmer, a scientist, a business leader, or simply someone deciding what to cook tonight, each of us has a role to play in shaping the food system.

In this issue, we’ve brought together stories that show the incredible diversity of those roles. Small-scale farmers, for example, produce nearly a third of the world’s food. Their resilience, often in the face of enormous challenges, reminds us that food security starts at the ground level, quite literally in the soil. At the other end of the spectrum, we explore the fascinating world of innovation, such as plant breeding tools that extend shelf life, future foods based on traditional crops, and even artificial intelligence driving efficiencies across the supply chain. It’s proof that the future of food isn’t somewhere far away; it’s already here.

We also look at food safety, the often invisible but essential foundation of trust in everything we eat. Without it, there can be no real security, no matter how much food we grow. And closer to home, organisations like Afrika Tikkun remind us that food is also about dignity, empowerment and hope, especially when it comes to investing in the next generation.

For me, the big takeaway is that when it comes to food, there’s no such thing as a bystander. Each of us, in our own way, is part of the recipe for resilience. On this World Food Day, I hope these stories inspire you, as they did me, to see your place in this bigger picture and to imagine how your choices can continue to build a fair and sustainable food system.

Elriza Theron, Editor

