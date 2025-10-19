Inside the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience at Travis Scott Circus Maximus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All roads led to the Travis Scott Circus Maximus Tour concert at FNB Stadium over the weekend as Castle Lite changed the way fans do concerts with an unprecedented, invite-only Castle Lite Unlocks Experience that went from pre-party to main concert and after-party.

Proving that the journey can be just as exciting as the final destination, Castle Lite brought new meaning to how concertgoers can pre-game before a show when they partnered with the Gautrain, creating one of the most seamless, carefully curated, immersive concert experiences.

The Gautrain was transformed into an immersive music experience, providing guests with not only safe transportation to and from Park Station, where Gaubuses were ready to transport commuters to FNB Stadium until the early hours of the morning, but also became the ultimate party train before the concert. Setting the tone early at the Gautrain stations with performers, interactive QR codes unlocking exclusive merchandise and branded wayfinding which guided fans toward the Unlocks Experience at the Goldrush Dome, the excitement was palpable and provided the perfect build-up to Travis Scott’s much-anticipated show later.

“From surprise performances on the Gautrain, to immersive activations at every turn, and the high-energy performances, every touchpoint was built with our fans in mind. We wanted them to feel the journey, the culture, and the energy of what Castle Lite Unlocks has always brought,” said Colleen Duvenage, brand director at Castle Lite.

With celebrities like Priddy Ugly, Bontle Modiselle, Scoop Makhathini and Mbali Nkosi in attendance, the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience came alive at the Goldrush Dome, as the space became a multi-sensory playground filled with the main stage that unlocked a hip-hop showcase curated by Kwesta during the pre-party and an amapiano showcase, featuring Focalistic, Blxckie and Young Stunna during the after-party. The space also included food stalls, bars to keep the extra cold drinks flowing, DJ sets, dance flash mobs and an NBA dunk zone where fans could shoot hoops, buy merchandise, play NBA2K console games or interact with the basketball-themed photo booths.

Flash mob dancers perform at the Goldrush Dome (Castle Lite / Capacity Relations)

With so many unforgettable moments that occurred throughout the day, these were some of our favourite highlights of the experience:

Party on the Gautrain with Zakes Bantwini

The extra cold vibes were unlocked on the Gautrain where commuters were transported from Hatfield station to Park Station. What seemed like the everyday train carriages were quickly transformed into a literal “party on the tracks” as speakers and strobe lights introduced a surprise, first-of-its-kind live DJ set by Zakes Bantwini onboard. Hit songs like Osama vibrated through the train as commuters danced down the aisles, building up the energy for an electrifying concert later.

Hip-hop showcase curated by Kwesta

The Castle Lite Unlocked stage brought the best in South African hip-hop talent with a showcase curated by rap legend Kwesta, performing alongside artists A-Reece, Touchline and 25K. Merging heritage and innovation on one stage, the show included tributes to late South African hip-hop legends such as AKA and Riky Rick — which kept hip-hop music fans entertained with the best that South African hip-hop has to offer, in anticipation of Travis Scott.

The electric energy at Travis Scott Circus Maximus

Nothing could prepare one for the electric energy that filled FNB Stadium for the Travis Scott performance. From mosh pits, stands erupting with fans chanting every lyric to the pyrotechnics and laser show that made the signature Circus Maximus stage come alive, the show reached an all-time high when Scott performed fan-favourite song, FE!N six times, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

TimesLIVE