KitKat Slabs: an indulgent new way to ‘have a break’

More than half of Mzansi’s adult population have eaten some form of chocolate in the past month, according to a Verified Market Research report. Chocolate also makes up over 50% of the country’s total confectionery consumption, with the market set to continue growing steadily in the years ahead.

While many South Africans are clearly chocolate fans, the type of treats they’re craving is changing.

“We’ve seen a shift towards premiumisation with younger consumers seeking multi-sensory products that deliver on taste, texture and visual appeal. At the same time, consumers are demanding brands that offer playful self-expression while still meeting their need for indulgence and quality,” says Kina Mkize, senior brand manager for Nestlé KitKat (ESAR).

Fuelled by these insights, the brand has launched a new product that’s sure to hit the sweet spot: KitKat Slabs.

This innovation combines KitKat’s iconic crispy wafer with creamy fillings, all coated in visually striking marbled chocolate. The range includes three delicious variants: Salted Caramel, Hazelnut and Double Chocolate.

“South Africans are hungry for bold flavours and playful experiences and the launch of the new KitKat Slabs arrived at the perfect time to inspire people to take a well-deserved break,” says Mkize.

“In today’s fast-paced world, people often forget to pause, especially as the year draws to a close and fatigue sets in. KitKat Slabs were created as a reminder to reclaim those moments. They’re designed for sharing, for self-expression and for celebrating life’s little breaks in a way that feels uplifting.”

This article was sponsored by Nestlé KitKat.