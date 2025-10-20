‘More than a crown’: Nomalanga Shozi and Pamela Mtanga to host Miss South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year’s Miss South Africa pageant marks a bold new era, with two co-hosts. TV show host Pamela Mtanga will host the grand finale alongside Nomalanga Shozi on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Pamela hosted this year’s DStv Delicious Festival, sharing the stage with global icons Lauryn Hill and Don Toliver. She also continues her role as host of Brutal Fruit’s flagship event series, The Pink Table. Miss South Africa being added to the list is a dream come true for the TV presenter.

“I have been manifesting, dreaming and praying about this particular moment for years now. If you know me then you know Miss SA has been on my vision board and bucket list for events to host,” she said.

“I’m the kind of person that does not like to put particular institutions or stages on my vision board; I just continue to work hard — but this one is an answered prayer and I’m really honoured to be representing the future of media personalities on that stage.

“Working alongside Nomalanga is going to be a fun one but also a fashion-filled day because she loves a good fashion moment and I’m here for it. Her energy is electric. To rub off that energy is an honour.

“My goals for the event are making sure that the future of South African media personalities are well represented. We also want to make sure the ladies shine even brighter on the day so people can see what they have to offer.”

For Nomalanga this is also a career-defining chapter. While she stars as Amandla in BET’s daily drama Black Gold‚ this year she’s headlined the Joburg Film Festival, joined L’Oréal’s La Maison collective and was named Glamour’s Most Stylish Entertainer.

“This moment feels full circle,” she told TshisaLIVE. “I’ve always admired the women who stood on that stage and this time I stand with them, anchoring this iconic moment.

“Miss South Africa today is more than a crown; it’s a calling — and I’m honoured to hold space for a platform that uplifts purpose, power and the voices shaping our future.”