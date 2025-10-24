SPONSORED | From Nina Hastie to the Springboks: Vodacom’s summer is looking star-studded

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As South Africans continue to face mounting financial pressures, Vodacom is stepping up with an exciting new summer campaign. As one of the most valuable telecommunications brands in South Africa, according to the Kantar Group, Vodacom is shaking up how it connects with its consumers.

At a recent launch event, brand, marketing and communications head at Vodacom, Andisa Ntsubane, shared that Vodacom was looking at innovative ways to connect with its network through new partnerships. One of these was a landmark deal with the sponsorship of SA Rugby and all national teams. This comprehensive sponsorship also partners them with local competitions, including the Currie Cup, in an attempt to galvanise people’s passion.

“We are proud of how we can help to galvanise people’s passions as part of our sponsorship portfolio,” said Ntsubane.

“We talk about champion teams meeting their champion brand, and we’re making sure we leverage our champion network to deliver value to customers.”

In addition to this deeper connection with its audience, Vodacom has launched a Value News Network (VNN), a new content platform that will tap into keeping abreast with current affairs in South Africa in a satirical news format. The programme stars comedian Nina Hastie and entertainer Lebogang “Lebza” Mokoena as the anchors.

Skits on the new platform will also feature award-winning comedic talents such as Eugene Khoza and content creator Sami Hall.