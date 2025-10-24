REVIEW | A new era of smart watches with the Huawei GT6 Pro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the “quartz Huawei revolution” began in the late 1960s, the tech behind how we keep time never looked the same. Not since smartwatches in today’s age has that been challenged, a feat Huawei’s GT series is constantly trying to keep up with.

Smartwatches have specifically dominated as fitness management tools, with a focus on helping users maintain a healthy lifestyle and attain athletic prowess. While it might be convenient, the biggest drawback has been the demand for moving away from a daily charge, meaning if you forgot to plug it in, your planned workout routine could be a bust.

This was the promise made by Huawei’s GT5 launch, particularly looking at an upmarket clientele who still want to keep abreast of their steps while golfing. The watch also focused on trendy strap designs better suited for golf shirts rather than compression tops.

Their latest launch, the GT6 Pro, is looking to up the ante with a focus on long battery life and sleek design.

Huawei’s smartwatches were, however, way ahead of others in balancing innovative smart features with a battery life that would last up to two weeks. Now with the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, they have outdone the previous record with up to 21 days of battery life. This comes with smarter health and fitness features.

The combination of a sleek design, unmatched battery life and advanced health and fitness features catapults the new watch to become the best smartwatch available in 2025.

The silver edition of the new watch, featuring titanium straps. (Huawei)

THE SMARTWATCH GLOW-UP

The biggest hangup with the new watch’s predecessor was an underwhelming design. Unless you were running from the boardroom to the back nine, it did not make for the most flattering accessory for intense workouts and multifunctional wear. In this department, the GT6 Pro shines with a much-improved design.

The raised bezel is sleek, with a screen that’s 5.5% larger. A small step from the previous generation but a giant leap considering it now measures at 1.47″. It can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest smartwatches available.

For the look and feel, they went for a crafted finish with sapphire glass and an aviation-grade titanium alloy body, with a nanocrystal ceramic rear cover. It boasts a classy appearance and is durable enough to withstand a few knocks. The straps on offer include three colour options: the brown version, with a matching composite woven wristband; the silver version, with titanium; and the black version, with a black fluoroelastomer strap.

BATTERY LIFE

The GT6’s increased battery life lasts up to three weeks after a single charge. The biggest hangup is the dual-band full constellation mode, which is typically only necessary when high-accuracy positioning is required, especially in challenging environments such as urban areas with tall buildings.

LET’S GET PHYSICAL

The new watch features a hundred workout modes, with a much more precise trail run tracker. The golf mode is now enhanced, with new vector maps and interactive features for those who partake.

Cyclists can look to the virtual power feature, FTP (Functional Threshold Power), which measures the highest average power a cyclist can sustain for about an hour without fatiguing.

LISTEN TO YOUR HEART

On the health front, the TruSense system has received an upgrade, with intuitive emotional health management. Outside the increased heart rate monitoring, this new update attempts to keep track of a wearer’s physical and emotional state.

While iOS smartwatches still lag behind when it comes to cross-platform compatibility, the Huawei Health app will also accommodate new users of the GT6 Pro.

Available now from R169 per month over 36 months or from R4,999 at selected retailers nationwide.