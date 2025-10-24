Tyla drops new single ‘Chanel’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A scene from the music video for 'Chanel', in which a short-bobbed Tyla is morphed into a Chanel bag.

South African pop star Tyla released her new single Chanel on Friday, marking another milestone in her international career.

The Grammy-winning singer, best known for her global hit Water, announced the release on social media.

Chanel will be released through FAX and Epic Records and is described as a confident, stylish track that plays on the themes of love, status and self-assurance.

The line “If you say you love them, put them in Chanel” has become a viral caption among fans on TikTok and X.

Tyla previewed the song during a private listening event in Berlin, Germany, in July, though it was left off her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP released earlier this year. The 23-year-old artist told fans the single represents a “new era” in her sound, blending her signature amapiano influence with mainstream pop and R&B elements.

The video moves between black and white and colour scenes, with the Johannesburg-born singer and style icon wearing a vintage Chanel quilted bomber jacket and accessories from Karl Lagerfeld ‘s 1991 Fall-Winter collection.

In one black and white scene, a short-bobbed Tyla is tucked into a white rounded Chanel purse.

However, the release hasn’t been without controversy. American rapper Yung Miami recently claimed Tyla copied her idea for a song titled Take Me to Chanel.

Despite the noise online and viral hashtags #ChanelTyla, Chanel is expected to perform well. Industry observers see it as a key test of whether Tyla can maintain the global momentum sparked by Water, which earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and topped charts worldwide.

The single also comes ahead of Tyla’s full-length album, which is expected to arrive in early 2026. Insiders said Chanel will help set the tone for the project, showcasing a more mature and polished version of her artistry.

