SPONSORED | Vodacom set to make 2025 the year of millionaires

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s no secret that data prices in South Africa have frustrated users for years. However, Vodacom’s 2025 Extra Your Summer campaign is shaking up how users can stay connected with an all-new offering.

In its biggest data deal yet, Vodacom will be gifting 20GB of data at just R99, an exclusive offer made possible on VodaPay. The bundle includes:

· 7.5GB base data

· 7.5GB bonus data

· 5GB YouTube data

· Two months of YouTube Premium

· 100 VodaBucks

For their postpaid package Vodacom also offers a 200GB SIM-only plan for R299 with 5GB bonus data and two months of free YouTube Premium.

The summer campaign will also celebrate new and existing customers with over R500m in prizes and rewards “designed to offer real relief during tough times”.

Postpaid customers also get additional value this summer. All customers need to do is sign up or upgrade to a 200GB SIM-only offer for just R299, and they’ll get 5GB of bonus data plus two months of free YouTube Premium subscription.

Speaking at the launch at the Red Rooftop Bar and Terrace, the director of consumer business, Rishaad Tayob, said they have worked tirelessly to bring the new campaign to life. This is to ensure the new deals will connect with consumers, including a direct engagement with Vodacom users through reliable connectivity, customer service and data pricing.

From smart metering partnerships that create local jobs to disaster relief efforts and digital literacy programmes for female farmers, our focus is on building lasting impact where it matters most — Rishaad Tayob

“When it came to value, it was specifically around data pricing. For this summer, you will see our best offers in the market,” he said.

This includes the VodaBucks Rewards Programme, which will be running until February 6 2026. Customers stand a chance to win several prizes, including grocery, fashion and travel vouchers on the free daily plays made available on their Vodapay app or the USSD code *133#.

Grand prizes include:

· Eight winners will each win R1 million in cash (from a grand prize of R8 million total in cash prizes)

· 100 winners will each win R50,000 in VodaBucks

· A year’s worth of fuel or data

· Daily Coca-Cola giveaways

VodaBucks earned through the campaign can be banked weekly, spent on essentials or converted directly into cash via the VodaPay wallet, making every interaction count.

For Vodacom, the summer rewards are part of a broader commitment to support South Africans through meaningful connectivity, affordability and empowerment, which Tayob says is all meant to “connect people for a better future. That’s why we’ve accelerated 4G and 5G rollout in underserved areas, trained thousands of young people through our youth academy and helped connect hundreds of schools with free internet and devices.

“From smart metering partnerships that create local jobs to disaster relief efforts and digital literacy programmes for female farmers, our focus is on building lasting impact where it matters most.”

How to participate

Vodacom’s summer campaign is open to all prepaid, hybrid and contract customers. To join the fun:

1. Download the VodaPay app or dial *133#;

2. Play daily for free to win instant prizes;

3. Complete Achiever & Exclusive goals on VodaPay to unlock mystery rewards;

4. Bank your VodaBucks weekly to avoid losing them; and

5. Spend or convert VodaBucks into cash via the VodaPay wallet.

The R99 20GB data deal is available exclusively on the VodaPay app.