Activists at odds over Joburg Pride 2025 and talks with Amazon

Members of the LGBTQ+ who broke away from Pride johannesburg have a picnic at Zoo Lake whilst celebrating pride day. Picture: Masi Losi

It was more party and less politics at Joburg Pride on Saturday, after a week marked by sharp divisions in the city’s queer community.

A celebrated fixture in the city for 36 years and the highlight of the country’s Pride Month, the event has faced criticism for losing its true meaning.

But a planned breakaway group failed to attract big numbers on Saturday.

Taking to social media ahead of yesterday’s march, the NoGoBurg Pride campaign called for a boycott of the event in response to leaked information about corporate sponsorship talks between the organisers and Amazon.

NoGoBurg issued an open letter naming Amazon among companies on the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) list due to its ties with Israel. The criticism focused on Amazon’s sales of cloud computing software to two Israeli arms makers under the Project Nimbus deal. The company has also been facing legal action from Save Our Sacred Lands over a building development in Cape Town on land considered sacred by the Khoi and San.

According to the letter, “Pride is meant to be a protest! Pride is meant to be a parade in solidarity with each other, not for the branding exercise of companies.”

It was backed by others, including activist Bev Ditsie, who was among the original founders of Joburg Pride.

A change of leadership later saw Kaye Ally among the new heads of Joburg Pride.

In 2012, the Sunday Times reported that members of the organisation 1 in 9 Campaign had disrupted the pride march, demanding that participants observe a minute of silence to remember lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender victims of crime. Instead, they were met with the response, “go back to the township”.

Since that time, Joburg Pride has faced flak over its partnerships.

Now in her 15th year as director of Joburg Pride, Ally described the latest call for a boycott as “mischief-making that has nothing to do with actual LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“We are being used as a vehicle of manipulation. Some of these groups are using us to amplify their activism as a disguise of intolerance,” she said, adding that none of the groups had engaged with Joburg Pride. They included Queer For Palestine, Visual Intifada and Rainbow UCT, among others.

“In the past, we know that Bev Ditsie, on an annual basis, does this, where she calls — two or three days before the Joburg Pride — for a boycott, for whatever reason she conjures up,” said Ally.

Ditsie declined to comment on the allegations, or about her Pride Picnic — held on the same day as Joburg Pride — but sent a statement affirming solidarity with NoGoBurg Pride.

“The depoliticisation and corporatisation of Pride have created deep divisions between activists and celebrants. This became evident in 2012, when activists from the 1 in 9 Campaign attempted to highlight issues facing the black lesbian community and were met with hostility and violence by the organisers.

“When Pride becomes detached from its political roots, it risks centering profit over people, and spectacle over struggle. This was never an event or an act of opposition, but a quiet gesture of return, a reminder that Pride, like our public spaces, belongs to everyone.”

The letter also affirmed that the House of Ditsie was committed to solidarity with marginalised and disenfranchised people across the world. It described the Pride Picnic event as a gathering for all.

“We shared that some of us would be spending the day picnicking in a public park, a space open and accessible to everyone. We simply let people know where we would be, and reminded our community to exercise their own choice in how they wish to celebrate and be visible.”

The letter said there were calls for an inclusive space for Pride, and concerns about pinkwashing (the practice of a corporation or organisation superficially supporting LGBTQ+ rights to improve its image).

However, despite the call for a widespread boycott, the picnic at Zoo Lake was attended by only a few people yesterday.

Joburg Pride — in response to the open letter — said it had engaged in “preliminary discussions” with Amazon, but details of a partnership arrangement had been “released prematurely on a platform outside of our control and before any formal agreement had been finalised”.

Amazon had not been a partner at yesterday’s event, it said.

Ally admitted they were in partnership with Amazon in 2024.