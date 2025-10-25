YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 27 October - November 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

How about some relationship counselling? And no, no-one is trying to tell you how to run your life. It’s just that you’ve become a fraction tunnel visioned of late, and an alternative perspective might send you off in a fascinating new direction. Or, of course, you could carry on behaving like a wally, convincing yourself that dreadful relationships are a natural part of life. Either way, new options will change your perspective soon enough. You’ll see.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Don’t fret if the career’s taking a break. It’ll be back — and in the meanwhile, how about some renovations at home? Or a new car? The cosmic plan is to bring you back to earth — to help you deal with the daily grind in a happier way. Not that it has to be as boring as it sounds — once you’ve mastered the satisfaction of achievement. But still, when you’ve had enough, love is in the Sagittarian air. Inhale as deeply as you like.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Old debts and ancient arguments could stop you in your tracks, leaving you paralysed in the face of some really good offers. And yes, you’re right not to invest more than you can afford. But think again. How much deadwood are you carrying? How many of your problems are not really yours at all? Spend some time with yourself, deciding what you really want. Let your instincts talk to you. Next month, you’ll form a completely different plan.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Is it possible to feel more pressurised? No, it’s not fair. And it’s not over yet either. The lesson is about you. Are you feeling particularly worthless and insecure — convinced you don’t deserve to be financially comfortable? Has someone told you life is never easy and you have to work hard for every penny? Find someone different to talk to. Unless you’d rather wait for the planets to move on by themselves. Best to take charge yourself. There are other ways to live, you know.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

You’ve been making some changes. Now you get to live with them. And since your changes are seldom as practical as they could be, you may find a few tweaks are on the cards. Not as easy as it sounds. For some reason, your feelings of independence have temporarily transformed into neediness and fear. No need for panic. Ask your friends for help ... until you feel like your old self. Soon you’ll be wishing everyone would leave you alone. Again.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

If you’re having problems at work, it’s probably because the circumstances are changing and everyone’s feeling insecure. Don’t waste your energy joining that absurd little band. Sure, you’ll encounter stubborn refusals and wild threats. Pay no attention. It’s not up to you to fix their problems. In fact, this is your chance to shine. Whatever they’re doing is not your business. What you’re doing, on the other hand, is taking advantage of an opportunity to move somewhere special.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Uh oh. So you’ve stuck your chin out and are refusing to budge? Fine, if you don’t mind a fight. Remember though, you’re not the only one who’s learnt how to be assertive. Just ask yourself whether it’s the issue or the fight you’re after. If it’s the fight, choose your weapons with care. Unless, of course, you decide to take a short break instead. Just as therapeutic. And far less call for bandages. A massage might not be a bad idea, either.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

For the time being, you can forget any new projects. Or jobs. Or love affairs. Or fabulous events designed specifically with you in mind. In fact, it’ll be as much as you can handle to finish what you’ve already started and keep smiling. Best option would be to grab some rest while you can. Oh, and be nice to any remaining friends while they’re still talking to you. This is not the time for ultimatums. Charm and patience are your friends — until further notice.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

It’s a stressful time. The planets have lost the plot, so you’ll need to take care of your health — and sanity. It will also help to avoid ongoing arguments with the family — especially over money. Better news is that your love life is about to take a more positive turn as you become more confident about making the moves. Remember, rejection is as much a part of life as acceptance. Don’t let the prospect of failure hold you back from potential success.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

That vulnerable, slightly needy feeling could leave you clutching at straws — if you let it. But you won’t let it, will you? Because you know, deep in your heart, that the way you feel now is part of a passing phase. And sure, if you need a shoulder to lean on, by all means, find one. But this is definitely not a good time to be picking out china. Or even making big decisions. Because that would suggest you knew what you wanted.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

If it’s really the job that’s making you miserable, there’s no law against making some changes. Even so, you have some options. An attitude switch, for example, might be enough to change your mind. Or a long chat with co-workers, stating your needs and preferences. Or, yes, a new job. If you opt for the latter, choose slowly. Look around. Be willing to adapt. Next year brings fascinating new options.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

If your love is right, it will flourish. If not, it will collapse — sooner or later. Simple as that. Which means it’s time for you to release the reins and let the horses go where they will. And yes, we all know how terrible it feels to be alone. But has it ever occurred that a relationship with yourself can be just as memorable as the other kind? Get to know yourself. You might like you. Money, meanwhile, is looking up. Pay attention to the signs.

Your Chart

Miriam Matzeki, August 12 August 1990, Pretoria, 3.30pm

Sun sign: Leo

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising sign: Capricorn

This may not be the easiest of times — but it’s certainly one of the most interesting. Exciting even. Your whole world is changing — and you’re wondering why you’re not in charge of the process. Well, amazingly, your way is not always the best way. And since the universe is pushing you — rather more vigorously than you’d like — towards maturity, you’re hanging on to your past for dear life. No point resisting this process. Actually, towards the end of next year, you’ll be much happier with the results. Career opportunities and money will be making their way towards you. Meanwhile, though, it’s true that life is somewhat bewildering. Still, you’re wonderfully creative and deliciously intuitive — so you’ll soon get the hang of the new you. And sure, it will be some time before you settle in to the changes. So while you work on that, how about writing down your thoughts. Ideas for new businesses and different uses of your many talents are simply waiting for expression. Let yourself out of your cage. It’s time to risk failure — so you can guarantee success.

Want your chart read?

Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za