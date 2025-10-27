Why Gen Z and millennials are dropping babies and pets for plants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Less bark and more vine as younger generations embrace plant parenting.

There’s a new kind of family member taking root in South African homes — plants. In what psychologists are calling “the green shift,” South Africans are turning to plant parenting as an accessible form of therapy, a highlight for October’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

From 35-year-olds nurturing 40 plants in one-bedroom apartments to young professionals opting for low maintenance succulents over the demands of pet ownership, a growing number of South Africans are seeking tranquillity and serenity inside and outside their homes. For many, the stress and responsibility of caring for a dog, let alone contemplating parenthood, feels overwhelming in today’s fast-paced world, according to plant stylist Nkhensani Rikhotso.

“Plants have become a mental health solution for a generation looking to create calmer, greener spaces against the noise of city living,” she said.

The surprising shift began during the Covid-19 lockdowns when South Africans who were confined indoors craved connection with nature.

“We couldn’t go outside so we brought the outside in. Once people saw how much calmer, cleaner and more grounded they felt, they realised nurturing green life nurtures self and is the simplest way to grow happiness,” said Rikhotso.

Lifestyle changes are pushing young professionals to embrace plants over babies and pets. (Supplied/Impaq)

Recent studies have backed this, with indoor spaces shown to reduce stress, boost productivity and purify the air. For those with asthma or allergies, certain plants such as peace lilies and snake plants can make a big difference to air quality.

Affordability has also played a role, with R35 succulents cheap favourites compared with R5,000 rare plant buys.

“I get messages from varsity students asking what plant is best for their desk, and I’ve got clients in their 40s building full indoor gardens. It’s across the board,” said Rikhotso.

BBC reported research preceding the pandemic found millennials leaning towards the trend due to “hectic schedules”.