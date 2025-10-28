Annie Mthembu talks ‘Housewives’ return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa brings together some of the continent’s most iconic housewives for the ultimate getaway, this time set against the vibrant backdrop of Brazil.

After the massive success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, one of Showmax’s most-watched titles of 2024, the latest instalment is going continental, as housewives from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria come together for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Representing The Real Housewives of Durban are Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson. Joining them are The Real Housewives of Johannesburg favourites Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay. From Nairobi, we have Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu, while Nigeria brings the heat with Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos.

We recently caught up with Annie, one of the OGs from The Real Housewives of Durban, the longest-running Housewives franchise in Africa. She opened up about her big return to reality TV, what fans can expect from the show, her castmates and more.

Why did you decide to come back to reality TV?

After two years away from the cameras, I finally felt like me again; refreshed, recharged and ready to have fun with it. I took the break to protect my peace and do some serious self-work. I’m coming back from a place of strength, not survival. The timing felt right. I’m in a different space mentally and spiritually, and I wanted to show the growth. Plus, let’s be honest, once you’ve had a taste of reality TV it’s hard not to miss the energy.

As one of the OGs of the longest-running franchise in Africa, what were your expectations when you joined The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa?

I was excited and a little nervous because it’s not every day you get a house full of iconic women from all over the continent. My mindset was simple: go in open-hearted, have fun and represent Durban with grace and a little spice. I wasn’t looking for drama, but I also wasn’t going to dim my light or bite my tongue. I expected laughter, some cultural exchange, a few side-eyes here and there, but mostly I wanted to experience the magic of African women coming together and owning their power.

How did you mentally prepare yourself to be back in the spotlight?

By doing the inner work first. I’ve learned if your mind and heart aren’t in sync, the spotlight can be heavy. I made sure to go back in knowing who I am, what I stand for and what I will or won’t entertain. I pray, I journal, I affirm myself daily and I’ve built a routine that keeps me grounded no matter what chaos is around me. I’m back in the spotlight but this time the light is mine.

Christall Kay, one of 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg', in her multimillion-rand Kyalami home. (Alon Skuy)

Did you form new friendships on the trip?

I did. I met some incredible women who were not only relatable but genuinely fun to be around. There was such a beautiful energy of sisterhood and laughter. It reminded me women can come together, support one another and have the best time. I found peace and connection in spaces I didn’t expect, and that was special for me.

Which cast member surprised you the most?

Mariam and Dr C. They are such vibrant, fun-loving women, full of personality and heart. But don’t play with their fire unless you’re ready to feel the heat. They’re bold and smart and know how to hold their own, and I love that about them.

Is there anyone who was different on and off camera?

I think we’re all a little different on and off camera. When the cameras are rolling, you’re in the moment, reacting, expressing and engaging, but off camera everyone has softer, more grounded sides. That’s where you get to know the real person behind the glam and the soundbites.

Singer Londie London is among Annie's list of most wanted cast mates. (Instagram/ Londie London)

Evodia Mogase of 'The Real Housewives' fame. (Supplied/ 1Magic)

Are there moments you wish didn’t happen on screen?

Definitely. There’s a moment where I lost myself a little because some personal triggers came up. But I also believe those moments are part of being real. I owned it, worked through it and came out stronger. Sometimes the uncomfortable parts of our story are the ones that show the most growth.

If you could crown anyone the drama queen of the season, who would it be?

This one’s a definite tie between Mariam and Christall, for sure. Those two brought the spice, the sass and the moments that had everyone talking. You honestly couldn’t predict what was coming next with them. Pure entertainment, from start to finish.

If you could cast the perfect Ultimate Girls Trip, who would be on your list?

I’ve definitely thought about this. My dream cast would be Londie for the vibes and that effortless cool energy. Jojo because we’d never stop laughing. Minnie, she brings the fire and keeps things exciting. Dr C, she’s such an interesting woman, there’s depth and mystery there. Madame, she’s got her own special sauce and knows how to own a room. Faith, there’s so much I’d love to unpack and understand from her season. Mariam, because she’s pure fun and always up for a good time. And of course, Princess, because her energy is electric and she lights up every space she’s in.