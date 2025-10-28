FREE TO READ | Powering trade through transport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With abundant natural resources, a diversified economy, sophisticated financial and legal frameworks and advanced infrastructure, South Africa remains the economic powerhouse of Africa. However, continuing issues within logistics and supply chains threaten to derail this dominance (in some instances quite literally).

In this inaugural issue of Move, we examine the pain points facing supply chains across South Africa and beyond, along with innovations and solutions that are helping to address these.

We look at how government is responding to the imposition of United States tariffs through its recently launched Export Support Desk, and how the African Continental Free Trade Area aims to boost intra-African trade, which is essential to weather this trade storm and build greater economic resilience across the continent.

Unbundling Transnet has long been seen as necessary to improve our logistics infrastructure, a move that has been given a shot in the arm by a $1.5-billion development policy loan from the World Bank. Equally encouraging is the opening up of rail infrastructure to private operators, which should help revitalise this critical mode of transport and shift freight volumes off roads. It will take a long time for this to happen, however, which is why improvements need to be made in the short term to make trucking more sustainable, including greater collaboration between all stakeholders.

Such collaboration can be facilitated through a unified logistics platform, trialled successfully in India, which we examine to see how applicable it is in the South African context. We also look at last-mile delivery, which is increasingly important for small to medium enterprise development, and the ever-important question of building resilience in supply chains. Because ultimately, economic resilience rests on the strength and effectiveness of our supply chains and logistics infrastructure.

Anthony Sharpe

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):