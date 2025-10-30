‘Escape the city, not the signal’: Cell C proves its coverage is unstoppable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With reliable coverage in elevated and remote locations, Cell C enables you to share those mountain-top views in real time via video call.

There’s a moment every festive season when South Africans make a choice: stay connected or seek adventure. Pack the car for the coast or stay close to Wi-Fi. Chase that mountain sunrise or maintain that video call quality. For too long, exploration has meant compromise.

Not anymore.

On Friday October 24, Cell C rewrote the rules with a broadcast event that made South African media history — and in doing so, proved that connectivity can follow you anywhere. Nine radio stations. Nine diverse locations across the country. One simultaneous three-hour broadcast that demonstrated what “unstoppable coverage” really means.

From urban centres to remote coastlines, from mountain retreats to off-the-beaten-path gems, Cell C kept every single broadcast live, clear, and seamless. More than a technical achievement — it was a promise kept in real time.

The power of proof

Anyone can claim great coverage. Cell C chose to prove it.

The Escape the city, not the signal campaign launched with breakfast radio hosts waking up SA from locations most networks wouldn’t dare attempt. These weren’t controlled environments or carefully selected spots with boosted towers. These were real places where real South Africans will travel this summer — and Cell C’s network held strong throughout.

Participating radio stations included Jacaranda FM, 947, East Coast Radio, YFM, Gagasi FM, 938 Radio, Heart FM, Metro FM and 5FM.

5FM broadcast from Hole in the Wall at Coffee Bay on the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast during Cell C’s ‘Escape the city, not the signal’ event on October 24 2025. (Cell C)

“We wanted to show, not tell,” says Melanie Forbes, Cell C’s chief marketing officer. “When we say we keep you connected from the heart of downtown to the edges of the map, we mean it. And this morning, millions of listeners heard that promise in action.”

The technical complexity was immense: coordinating nine simultaneous broadcasts across different terrains, weather conditions, and geographical challenges. Yet throughout the three-hour event, the signal remained consistent, the quality uncompromised, and the connection unbroken.

It’s one thing to see coverage maps in an advertisement. It’s another to hear your favourite radio personality broadcasting live from a remote location you’re planning to visit this December.

Award-winning network, real-world performance

Cell C’s confidence in attempting this historic broadcast isn’t unfounded. The network has been recognised for delivering the best streaming and gaming experience in SA and ranks joint number one for reliability. Not just industry accolades, these honours translate to tangible benefits for everyday users.

That means video calls with family that don’t freeze mid-conversation. Road trip playlists that stream without buffering through the Karoo. Social media uploads from Table Mountain that actually upload. Work emails sent from a Wilderness beach that arrive instantly.

947 broadcast from the Pilanesberg National Park in North West during Cell C’s ‘Escape the city, not the signal’ event on October 24 2025. (Cell C)

This summer, adventure without compromise

As South Africans prepare for the festive season, Cell C’s message is refreshingly simple: go anywhere. The network travels with you.

Whether you’re planning a coastal escape to KwaZulu-Natal, a mountain retreat in the Drakensberg, a family reunion in the Eastern Cape, or simply staying home to recharge in the city — Cell C ensures you remain connected to the moments and people that matter most.

Adventure no longer requires disconnection. You can chase sunsets and still share them in real time. You can find remote hiking trails and still navigate with confidence. You can escape routine without escaping accessibility.

Try it for yourself

Cell C backs up its historic broadcast with an offer that puts their network to the test: Try Before You Buy.

Get 5GB of data and 60 minutes of calls — both on the same eSIM —completely free for 14 days. No commitment. No risk. Just the opportunity to experience award-winning reliability for yourself. Available via web or mobile (while stocks last).

Enjoy 10GB of data (5GB anytime plus 5GB Nite data) on a month-to-month plan. Available in-store only.

Test it on your next road trip. Use it at that remote Airbnb. Stream from the beach. Video call from the mountains. Put Cell C’s coverage to the same test nine radio stations did — and decide for yourself whether the network delivers.

Five ways Cell C has you covered when adventure calls

1. Coast-to-coast streaming

Stream your road trip playlist from Cape Town to Durban without buffering. Cell C’s recognised streaming excellence means your soundtrack doesn’t skip, even through challenging terrain.

2. Mountain-top video calls

Share that sunrise from the Drakensberg in real-time. With reliable coverage in elevated and remote locations, your family can experience the view with you — no matter how far off the map you’ve gone.

3. Beach-office connectivity

Working remotely from the coast? Cell C’s network reliability means your video conferences run smoothly, your emails send instantly, and your deadlines stay on track — all while your toes stay in the sand.

4. Road-trip navigation that works

Getting lost is only fun if it’s intentional. Cell C keeps your GPS running, your real-time traffic updates flowing, and your alternative route options available throughout your journey.

5. Stay-at-home signal strength

If home is your holiday destination this year, Cell C delivers strong city coverage too. Stream festive movies, host virtual family gatherings, and stay connected without stepping outside your door.

Ready to experience the coverage for yourself? Visit the Cell C website or your nearest Cell C store to claim your free Try Before You Buy offer today.

This article was sponsored by Cell C.